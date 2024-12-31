Canelo Alvarez makes his stance clear on facing Terence Crawford in the ring

Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez has, in a way, confirmed his willingness to face Terence Crawford, creating buzz around what could be one of the most anticipated fights in boxing today. This potential showdown would feature two elite fighters at the pinnacle of their careers.

The clash between Canelo and Crawford promises to be monumental. Canelo, the undisputed super middleweight champion, has dominated his division with power and precision. Crawford, widely regarded as one of the most skilled fighters of this era, brings a combination of technical brilliance and intelligent strategy that has propelled him to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings.

In an interview with Sway’s Universe, Canelo Alvarez expressed his openness to the fight: “I’m in. Why not? Don’t get me wrong, he’s a great fighter, but for me, in my weight class, it’s an easy fight. Easy money.“

“If the money is right, I’m in because I don’t like to fight guys like Crawford; he moves a lot, and the fight is not that great. I saw in his last fight, and he doesn’t move that much now. So, if the money is right, I’m in right now … there are weight classes for a reason.” Canelo added.

Terence Crawford celebrates with his championship belts after defeating Errol Spence Jr. in the World Welterweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

This statement marks a notable shift for Canelo, who had previously expressed reluctance to face Crawford, citing the lack of credit he would receive for defeating a smaller opponent. Meanwhile, Crawford has shown persistence in pursuing the matchup, willing to move up two weight classes to prove his dominance.

Canelo vs. Crawford: A Clash of Size and Style

Crawford is fully aware of the physical disadvantage he would face against Canelo, acknowledging that size will play a crucial role in the fight. However, he remains confident in his ability to overcome this challenge and impose his boxing style.

Some analysts have expressed skepticism about Crawford’s ability to compete effectively at super middleweight. This stems, in part, from his most recent fight—a points victory over Israil Madrimov at super welterweight—which lacked the dominant display many expected.

Regardless of these concerns, the potential bout between Canelo and Crawford has captivated the imagination of boxing fans. The blend of power, speed, technique, and charisma from both fighters sets the stage for what could be an unforgettable spectacle.

