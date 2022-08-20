Direct and non-stop. Mike Tyson analyzed the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk and pointed out the only way the Brit can regain his heavyweight titles against the Ukrainian.

If there's anyone who knows the ins and outs of the Heavyweight division, it's Mike Tyson. The legendary fighter, a native of New York, is considered a true legend of that category and of boxing in general. When he speaks, you have to listen to him and Iron Mike offered a shocking analysis of the Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua clash to be held in Saudi Arabia.

The Ukrainian and the British former champion face off for the second time, after Usyk defeated Joshua in September 2021 to take his WBA, WBO and IBF world belts in an epic fight in London, England.

In that fight, Oleksandr Usyk looked far superior to Anthony Joshua in many of the rounds, which is why the Watford native is facing one of the toughest challenges of his career. He must reinvent himself in order to become a three-time World Heavyweight Champion, something that Mike Tyson himself could never achieve despite trying.

How could Anthony Joshua beat Oleksandr Usyk?

For Mike Tyson, the fight to be held at the Jeddah Superdome has a clear favorite and that is Oleksandr Usyk. However, in boxing there will always be a chance to win for everyone and The Baddest Man on the Planet pointed out the thorny path that Anthony Joshua must follow to come out with his hand up and with the heavyweight world championships back in his waist.

"He's going to have to wear him down.... He's not going to beat this kid boxing-wise. He's not. He's only going to beat him if he takes him on like that. Usyk is very hard to hit. He's an elite amateur boxer. That kind of amateur boxer ruins guys like Joshua because there's a lot of movement, feints and all that..... He can't just feint. His jab has to constantly be there. He has to turn it into something." stated Tyson on Joe Rogan's podcast.

No doubt it will be a difficult test for Anthony Joshua to embrace this style of fight, because he is a boxer who until before colliding with Oleksandr Usyk stood out for solving everything with one punch, but he had never faced an opponent with the iq and mobility of the tough Ukrainian, who was already Undisputed World Champion at Cruiserweight.