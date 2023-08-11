Emanuel Navarrete will fight against Oscar Valdez in what will be a boxing match in the junior lightweight category. Here you can find all you need to know about the fight, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez online free in the US on Fubo]

One of the year’s most highly anticipated clashes is about to unfold as two of the best Mexican contemporary boxers step into the ring, contending for the WBO junior lightweight title. On one side stands the reigning champion, Emmanuel Navarrete, who enters the fray riding a formidable winning streak. The “Vaquero” has remained untarnished since June 21, 2012, boasting an impressive undefeated run spanning 11 years.

With a record of 37 wins and only 1 loss, accompanied by 31 knockout victories, Navarrete‘s prowess is undeniable. However, his upcoming opponent, fellow countryman Oscar Valdez, promises to offer no easy challenge. Valdez recently suffered his first defeat against Shakur Stevenson but is resolute in his quest for redemption. His professional record tallies 31 wins and 1 loss, with 23 knockout triumphs to his name.

When will Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez fight?

The junior lightweight fight between Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada this Saturday, August 12 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez

This junior lightweight fight between Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other option: ESPN+.