Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will fight against each other in what will be a boxing match in the cruiserweight category. Here you can find all you need to know about the fight, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz online in the US on DAZN PPV]

Jake Paul will fight again after suffering a disappointing loss in his last match against Tommy Fury. It was a significant setback for the YouTuber, as it marked his first defeat as a professional fighter in his career.

Now, he is determined to bounce back and secure a victory against a formidable opponent, none other than the mixed martial arts fighter, Nate Diaz. This will be Diaz’s first foray into the world of boxing, hailing from Stockton, California. His last fight took place in the UFC on September 10, 2022.

When will Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight?

The cruiserweight fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas this Saturday, August 5 at 11:00 PM (ET).

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

This cruiserweight fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will be broadcast in the United States on DAZN PPV.