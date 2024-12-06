Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys find themselves at a crossroads regarding the future of the franchise. While the owner has already given big contract extensions to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, Mike McCarthy’s situation remains uncertain.

Despite three consecutive seasons with at least 12 wins between 2021 and 2023, the constant playoff disappointments have made Jones hesitant about offering a new lucrative deal to the coach.

Now, with only five games and a glimmer of Super Bowl hopes after two victories against the Commanders and the Giants, players like Prescott have called for a new opportunity for McCarthy in the NFL.

Will the Cowboys give Mike McCarthy a contract extension?

A few days ago, during an interview with Jori Epstein, Dak Prescott stated that Mike McCarthy deserves a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s worth remembering that the coach is in the final year of his previous deal.

“Your coach seems like he’s playing on his last contract and I’m almost feeling helpless. Like, I can’t help him in this situation, especially a guy you believe in so much and you believe in being your head coach.”

“I don’t want to necessarily get into the nuts and the screws of it all obviously, but I think he definitely deserves a chance. Another contract and a chance to coach this team amongst more influence. ‘On his terms’ may be a good way to say it. I believe in him wholeheartedly.”

Will Jerry Jones fire Mike McCarthy?

Then, in an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones responded to Dak Prescott’s request and fully understood the quarterback’s stance, defending his coach in the face of all the criticism.

“I understand completely. That was the right thing for him to say. If he had been out here and our quarterback and making plays and helping us have a better record than we got right now, that’s the way you help Mike. Those kinds of things I know are hard when you’re hurt.”

“Dak has a vested interest in the team. He is a very instrumental and critical part of our success as we go forward. So, his thoughts and ideas about how to be better are very important to me. In a big way because I have that kind of respect for him.”