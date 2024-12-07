Where to watch Penn State vs Oregon live in the USA: 2024 College Football

Penn State will face off against Oregon for the Conference championship matchup of the 2024 college football season. Fans across the USA can find out here the most important details, like the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming info to make sure they don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Penn State vs Oregon online in the US on Fubo]

The Oregon Ducks enter the Big Ten Championship Game as narrow favorites, holding a -3.5 edge over the Penn State Nittany Lions in what promises to be a thrilling showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium. With the over/under set at 50.5 points.

The Ducks are coming off a commanding 49-21 win over Washington, showcasing their explosive offense, while the Nittany Lions dominated Maryland in a 44-7 rout, solidifying their confidence heading into the title game. The stage is set for a high-stakes clash between two powerhouse programs riding strong momentum.

When will the Penn State vs Oregon match be played?

Penn State take on Oregon this Saturday, December 7th, in a highly anticipated Conference championshipmatchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Penn State vs Oregon: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Penn State vs Oregon in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Penn State and Oregon live on Fubo. Alternatively, you can tune in to CBS.