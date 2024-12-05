NHL News: Connor Bedard, Blackhawks receive strong message from teammate after loss vs Bruins

The Chicago Blackhawks cannot find a way out of their shambolic NHL season. After the 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins, the Hawks have lost four games in a row and hold a 2-7-1 record over their last ten outings. Needless to say, the Blackhawks sit dead last in the league. Connor Bedard is struggling through his sophomore season and a player on the team called out everybody to get their season on track.

There aren’t many positives takeaways from Chicago’s season so far. Coming into the season the 2023-24 Calder Trophy winner Connor Bedard looked as the only glance of hope. But even the young star has been underwhelming, for his own standard.

The Blackhawks seem trapped in the league’s basement and the key has been tossed into Lake Michigan. The forecast calls for another year of waiting around for the NHL Draft Lottery in Illinois. During the loss to Boston, Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy had two assists, but it was simply not enough. Following the fourth consecutive loss, Murphy issued a very strong message.

“We did it to ourselves again,” Murphy said, per NHL.com. “We were sloppy. Seems like we were sloppy with the puck when we had a lull. There are going to sometimes be lulls in periods like we had, and we have to be able to manage that and not do damage to ourselves with costly turnovers and just sloppy play.”

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks reacts against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at the United Center on November 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Coach Richardson cannot figure out the team’s deficiency

Head coach Luke Richardson believes it’s hard to point out the biggest weakness in Chicago. However, it’s too easy to see the many ongoing issues with their play. The Blackhawks shoot themselves on the foot way too often.

“We’re not happy with the record, for sure,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. “We don’t seem to have one Achilles heel. There’s not one problem with our team. It’s like one night there’s one area, maybe our defense or our forwards or one player, and then the next night it’s another area by a different player. So, it’s just an accumulation of one-offs every game that put us behind the 8-ball.”

Bedard reflects on Team Canada snub

Despite his lackluster season, Bedard is far and away the best player on the Blackhawks. His sophomore-slump is evident, but he still leads the team in points. Whether his downfall in production is due to personal reasons or because of the team surrounding him, the decision to leave him out of the 23-man roster made noise.

Most fans wanted to see him thrive alongside the likes of Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Nathan Mackinnon during the Four Nations Faceoff. Moreover, Bedard had represented the Maple Leaf during the 2023 World Juniors and 2024 IIHF world championships.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks takes the ice prior to the game against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at the United Center on December 09, 2023.

However, Team Canada coach Jon Cooper opted for more experienced forwards, leaving behind the two biggest young stars in Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard. Despite the public outcry for his snub, Bedard was sincere and very mature in his response.

“You kind of sleep in the bed you make,” Bedard stated. “I haven’t been too happy with the start of the year. You can try to use something like that for a little motivation & that’s what I’m going to do.”