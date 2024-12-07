Ravens QB Jackson's key teammate reveals strong confession about their latest game vs Steelers

The rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers is undoubtedly one of the fiercest and most traditional in NFL history. Unfortunately for Lamar Jackson and his team, the latest matchup between the two squads ended in favor of Mike Tomlin and his players. Couple of week after this game, it was one of Lamar’s teammates who revealed a strong confession about this clash.

Marlon Humphrey, one of the most respected voices in the NFL, spoke on Humphrey’s “Punch Line” podcast and revealed how intense and talked-about the matchup against the Steelers was.

“I had to pray against the Steelers,” Humphrey said. “Because I was finna crash out. I could not control myself. I could not control myself. I never had contact with that many o-linemen in my life, not gonna lie.”

After this intense matchup, where Russell Wilson’s team narrowly secured the victory 18-16, the experienced cornerback even expressed regret, as he was fined at the end of the game. “And I got fined,” Hamilton said on the show. “Wild.”

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) lines up during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 25, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

After their matchup against the Steelers, Baltimore defeated the Chargers without hesitation in Los Angeles. However, in their last game before the bye week, they lost 24-19 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Ravens have guaranteed security with Roquan Smith

The Baltimore Ravens not only have talent on offense but also on defense. Roquan Smith, the excellent linebacker in John Harbaugh’s team, made it clear how he reached the level he is currently showcasing in the league.

“I think it just goes back to my preparation, and the coaches giving me what I ask for throughout the week, what teams like to do in certain situations, just knowing what are these guys’ top plays,” Smith said. “At the end of the day, I look at it from this perspective: offensive coordinators, humans, they’re all creatures of habits and we all have tendencies at the end of the day, regardless if they’re small or little.”

The two-time Pro Bowler also added: “Being able to pay attention to that, being able to dissect it and knowing how offenses are going to try to attack you … little things like that, I’m always just trying to pay attention to and if I catch those things it just allows me to play faster.”

Roquan Smith, linebacker of the Baltimore Ravens

Smith is grateful to have Lamar on his team

Undoubtedly, the NFL today has a large number of quarterbacks at a very high level. Fortunately for Roquan Smith, Lamar Jackson is on his team, although facing him in practice is also quite a challenge for the linebacker.

“It’s pretty special what he’s able to do,” Smith said. “In practice, he doesn’t even run, so that’s the thing where he just beats you from the pocket and it’s just like wow, just imagine when he adds this other thing like being able to actually pull it down and run. When you see some of the throws he makes, and some of the acrobatic things he does like acting like he’s about to throw it somewhere, no-look passes and different things like that, it’s crazy. He’s as quick as a cat, as we all know.”

“I never got to play against him, and I’m glad I never got to play against him because I’d be scratching my head a lot,” Smith finally concluded.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, and inside linebacker Roquan Smith walk off the practice field together. Jackson compared Smith to Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis.

What’s next for the Baltimore Ravens?