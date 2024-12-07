Warriors News: Draymond Green reveals true feelings about being benched for Jonathan Kuminga

In the Golden State Warriors’ recent win over the Houston Rockets, both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were sidelined, providing Jonathan Kuminga with an opportunity to shine—and he did not disappoint. Kuminga’s standout performance earned him a starting role in the next game, a tough loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kuminga, making his sixth start of the NBA season, delivered a career-high 33 points against the Rockets, helping the Warriors snap a five-game losing streak. His efforts convinced Steve Kerr to keep him in the starting lineup against Minnesota, with Green coming off the bench.

After the game, Green shared his perspective on the situation during an interview with 95.7 The Game. “Of course, I’m okay with it,” Green said. “I have been one of JK’s biggest fans since he’s been here… I am a product of my vet willing to take a backseat for me. So you gotta give back what came to you.”

“I’m a fan of his. I want to see him do well,” Green continued. “So, if his opportunity goes through me, then it is what it is. That’s his opportunity, and he earned that opportunity. That’s kind of how I view it. He played extremely well last night. You want to give that another look? Or two, or three, or four, or however long. If it works, then continue with it.”

Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket and getting fouled by the Houston Rockets in the second half at Chase Center. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kerr explains his decision

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained the rationale behind benching Green, emphasizing the importance of nurturing Kuminga’s potential. “I want to look at it,” Kerr said. “We’re trying to maximize Jonathan.”

“Playing him with [Andrew Wiggins], playing [Kevon Looney] to start that group means that Draymond doesn’t have to guard the opposing center right from the get-go, which I think is important, and we can close with Draymond at the five,” Kerr added. “So in theory, I like what it looks like. We have to play better. We have to make better decisions.”

Stephen Curry praises Green’s professionalism

Team leader Stephen Curry also weighed in, commending Green’s attitude and team-first approach in the face of his benching. “First off, it shows professionalism,” Curry said. “It shows his commitment to us trying to figure out what rotations work, what lineups work, what the flow should be.”

“We have to be able to sacrifice for the group,” Curry continued. “It’s, again, the DNA of this team right now. Until we figure out who we really are, who knows what it’s going to look like.”