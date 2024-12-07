NBA News: Jayson Tatum gets real on what makes the Boston Celtics a 'special team'

With a quarter of the season already behind them, NBA fans and analysts are starting to get a clearer picture of what each team can bring to the table. The consensus is that the Boston Celtics are well-positioned to contend for their second consecutive title. Having already won the championship last season, they’re now delivering even more impressive performances—and Jayson Tatum recently reflected on what sets them apart.

“We’re a special team,” Tatum said during a press conference following the Celtics’ 111-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. “This group – we’ve played in a lot of basketball games. We’ve found a bunch of different ways to win.”

The Celtics’ superstar then elaborated on what makes this team unique. “We won a championship last year and we understand the process that each night is going to look different and we still need to play the right way, our way,” Tatum explained. “Regardless of if we’re hitting shots that night, we gotta be ourselves.”

This philosophy of approaching each game with equal seriousness, while treating every matchup as a fresh challenge, aligns with head coach Joe Mazzulla’s strategy to keep Boston players motivated—by not informing them in advance whether they will play.

This mindset is clearly paying off. The Celtics have found a way to blend their roster’s individual talent with cohesive team performance and unwavering belief. This combination has made them one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, where they currently hold a 19-4 record, sitting just behind the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-3).

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics is greeted by head coach Joe Mazzulla

Boston’s win over Milwaukee

The Boston Celtics had to earn their victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, facing significant resistance, particularly in terms of physical play. “It’s a fine line, right? As long as it’s fair,” Tatum said. “If they get to pull and grab and push us, we should be able to do the same. And if that’s how it’s gonna be the whole game, I have no problem with that at all. It’s competitive, it’s fun. It’s part of it.”

Reflecting on the atmosphere at TD Garden, Tatum added, “These nights where you’re playing a team that’s really good, some special players, and the crowd is really involved, and guys making plays and feeding off the energy of your teammates and of the crowd and the fans… The amount of times that we’ve won games in moments like that, it’s another special night at TD Garden that I’ve been a part of.”

Upcoming challenges for the Celtics

With the win over the Bucks in the rearview, the Celtics now face a tough test against one of the best teams in the Western Conference: the Memphis Grizzlies, this Saturday night at TD Garden. After that, they’ll have a few days to rest and recharge before their next matchup on Thursday against the Detroit Pistons.