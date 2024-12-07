Where to watch Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Monterrey will face off against Atletico San Luis in the what will be the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 semifinals. Fans in the USA can find out here comprehensive broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to ensure they catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Atletico San Luis have emerged as the first finalist of the Liga MX Apertura 2024, defying expectations with a remarkable run. Considered an underdog at the start, San Luis stunned Tigres UANL in the quarterfinals and followed up with a crucial first-leg victory over Monterrey in the semifinals.

Despite holding a 2-0 advantage, the battle is far from over, as the decisive second leg looms. Monterrey, known for their dominance at home, will look to overturn the deficit and keep their title hopes alive in front of their passionate fans.

When will the Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis match be played?

Monterrey take Atletico San Luis for the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 semifinals this Saturday, December 7. The action is set to kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Monterrey and Atletico San Luis, airing live in the USA. Viewing options include Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream.