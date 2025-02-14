Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Analyst makes case for player to beat Cooper Flagg in Player of the Year race

Even though he hasn't gotten much nation-wide attention, one player could legitimately challenge Cooper Flagg as the best in the nation.

By Ernesto Cova

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2)
© Greg Atkins - Imago Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2)

You don’t have to be a college basketball savant to have heard about Cooper Flagg. The Duke Blue Devils star has been the most talked-about player in the nation this season.

As such, he’s unsurprisingly leading the race to be named Playe of the Year. Nevertheless, renowned NCAA analyst Rob Dauster believes that Purdue star Braden Smith also deserves to be in that conversation.

The Boilermakers are 19-5 for the season, and Dauster believes it all has to do with Smith’s stellar playmaking. He even thinks he’s the best point guard in the nation right now.

Advertisement

Analyst says Braden Smith is as impactful as Cooper Flagg

Purdue is the No. 7 team in the country, guys. They beat USC 90-72. It was a little bit of a blowout,” Dauster said. “There’s really not that much exciting to talk about from the actual game beyond the fact that Braden Smith looks like the best point guard in America and is, like, sneakily putting himself in a conversation for National Player of the Year.”

Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2)

Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2)

Advertisement

Of course, he admitted that he’s still not on Flagg’s level. Nevertheless, he wouldn’t mind putting him right behind him and Auburn’s Johni Broome right now:

“I still think that he’s third on that list, but it’s not third by a huge gap,” Dauster said. “He’s been as impactful as Cooper Flagg. Over the last six weeks, he’s been as impactful as Cooper Flagg and Johni Broome. I have no problem saying that.

Advertisement
25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Smith has been on a tear this season. He’s been his team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder at 16.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, all while handing out a team-best 8.8 dimes per contest.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

MLB Rumors: Marcus Stroman’s status with the Yankees in question amid rotation shakeup
MLB

MLB Rumors: Marcus Stroman’s status with the Yankees in question amid rotation shakeup

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs already know their opponents for 2025 season
NFL

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs already know their opponents for 2025 season

Warriors’ Draymond Green gives short and sweet 2-word opinion on Jimmy Butler’s effect
NBA

Warriors’ Draymond Green gives short and sweet 2-word opinion on Jimmy Butler’s effect

NCAAB News: Analyst makes bold take about ‘stupid’ SEC and Arkansas
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Analyst makes bold take about ‘stupid’ SEC and Arkansas

Better Collective Logo