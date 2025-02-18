Trending topics:
NCAAB News: John Calipari takes desperate ‘heart-to-heart’ measure after another loss

John Calipari knows he has to make some major adjustments if he wants to salvage this season for the Razorbacks.

By Ernesto Cova

John Calipari
To say that this has been a roller coaster of a season for the Arkansas Razorbacks might be a huge understatement. That’s not what they envisioned when they hired John Calipari.

The team showed a lot of fight in consecutive wins before struggling again. They know they don’t have that much margin for error, and it’s time to make some big adjustments now.

That’s why, after his team dropped another game, this time to No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies, the Hall of Fame coach got a little emotional and sat down with his team for a heart-to-heart talk.

John Calipari has ‘heart to heart’ talk with his players

For us to bust through, we’re going to have to beat somebody,” he said. “We can say what we want, [but] I wanted to make sure they weren’t happy [thinking] we’re going to be OK. No, if we won that game … we’re in the tournament. So, it’s not OK to say we’ll be all right. Now you’re going to have to go get somebody else.”

The renowned coach knows his team needs to make a statement if they want to make the NCAA Tournament. They’re 15-10 for the season and just 4-8 in conference play.

Of course, there’s still plenty of basketball to be played this year, but with how hard the SEC is right now, it’s hard to envision this team having much wiggle room from now on.

