NCAAB News: John Calipari takes desperate ‘heart-to-heart’ measure after another loss

To say that this has been a roller coaster of a season for the Arkansas Razorbacks might be a huge understatement. That’s not what they envisioned when they hired John Calipari.

The team showed a lot of fight in consecutive wins before struggling again. They know they don’t have that much margin for error, and it’s time to make some big adjustments now.

That’s why, after his team dropped another game, this time to No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies, the Hall of Fame coach got a little emotional and sat down with his team for a heart-to-heart talk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Calipari has ‘heart to heart’ talk with his players

“For us to bust through, we’re going to have to beat somebody,” he said. “We can say what we want, [but] I wanted to make sure they weren’t happy [thinking] we’re going to be OK. No, if we won that game … we’re in the tournament. So, it’s not OK to say we’ll be all right. Now you’re going to have to go get somebody else.”

John Calipari

Advertisement

The renowned coach knows his team needs to make a statement if they want to make the NCAA Tournament. They’re 15-10 for the season and just 4-8 in conference play.

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Of course, there’s still plenty of basketball to be played this year, but with how hard the SEC is right now, it’s hard to envision this team having much wiggle room from now on.