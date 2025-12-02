Craig Berube drops very sincere update on Auston Matthews’ Leafs teammate: ‘It didn’t go the way we thought’

Craig Berube delivered a straightforward update on Brandon Carlo, as Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs vie to finish their road trip in strong fashion in the 2025-26 NHL season.

After confirming Carlo has left the Maple Leafs’ road trip with an injury setback, Berube provided an update on where the 29-year-old stands. Matthews and the Buds will be without the experienced defenseman as they close out their six-game road trip in the NHL.

“He has to get something done. It didn’t go the way we thought,” Berube commented on Carlo’s health, as reported by TSN’s Mark Masters on X.

Injury-riddled season

So far, Carlo’s time in The Six has been greatly affected by physical setbacks. Through the Maple Leafs’ first 25 games of the 2025-26 campaign, Carlo has appeared in 18 outings—missing seven games.

Brandon Carlo of the Toronto Maple Leafs before a game

Berube admitted the blueliner will “probably” require surgery. With Carlo set to undergo medical procedures, the games missed total is expected to rise for the former second-round selection in the 2015 NHL entry Draft.

Berube provides update on Anthony Stolarz

Needless to say, Matthews and the Maple Leafs have seen the injury bug tear through their locker room. With injuries to key players, the Buds have had to weather the storm to stay afloat in the NHL.

Now, Berube voiced a blunt comment on goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who has yet to return to the ice. “No real improvement there,” Berube briefly admitted about the Stanley Cup-winning netminder.