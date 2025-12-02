Trending topics:
NHL

Craig Berube drops very sincere update on Auston Matthews’ Leafs teammate: ‘It didn’t go the way we thought’

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube issued a major confession on one key teammate of Auston Matthews in the 2025-26 NHL season.

By Federico O'donnell

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Craig Berube of the Toronto Maple Leafs
© Joel Auerbach/Getty ImagesHead coach Craig Berube of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Craig Berube delivered a straightforward update on Brandon Carlo, as Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs vie to finish their road trip in strong fashion in the 2025-26 NHL season.

After confirming Carlo has left the Maple Leafs’ road trip with an injury setback, Berube provided an update on where the 29-year-old stands. Matthews and the Buds will be without the experienced defenseman as they close out their six-game road trip in the NHL.

“He has to get something done. It didn’t go the way we thought,” Berube commented on Carlo’s health, as reported by TSN’s Mark Masters on X.

Advertisement

Injury-riddled season

So far, Carlo’s time in The Six has been greatly affected by physical setbacks. Through the Maple Leafs’ first 25 games of the 2025-26 campaign, Carlo has appeared in 18 outings—missing seven games.

Brandon Carlo of the Toronto Maple Leafs before a game

Brandon Carlo of the Toronto Maple Leafs before a game

Advertisement

Berube admitted the blueliner will “probably” require surgery. With Carlo set to undergo medical procedures, the games missed total is expected to rise for the former second-round selection in the 2015 NHL entry Draft.

Toronto Maple Leafs icons: The 25 best players in franchise history

see also

Toronto Maple Leafs icons: The 25 best players in franchise history

Berube provides update on Anthony Stolarz

Needless to say, Matthews and the Maple Leafs have seen the injury bug tear through their locker room. With injuries to key players, the Buds have had to weather the storm to stay afloat in the NHL.

Advertisement

Now, Berube voiced a blunt comment on goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who has yet to return to the ice. No real improvement there,” Berube briefly admitted about the Stanley Cup-winning netminder.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Berube confirms Matthews teammate has left Maple Leafs' road trip with injury setback
NHL

Berube confirms Matthews teammate has left Maple Leafs' road trip with injury setback

After Leafs cut ties, Habs confirm return of former Matthews teammate
NHL

After Leafs cut ties, Habs confirm return of former Matthews teammate

Maple Leafs' Matthews breaks silence after return in OT win vs Blue Jackets
NHL

Maple Leafs' Matthews breaks silence after return in OT win vs Blue Jackets

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers makes concerning admission for Mike Tomlin to hear after Steelers’ loss to Bills
NFL

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers makes concerning admission for Mike Tomlin to hear after Steelers’ loss to Bills

Better Collective Logo