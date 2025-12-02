NFL News: Aaron Rodgers makes concerning admission for Mike Tomlin to hear after Steelers’ loss to Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ latest loss to the Buffalo Bills could mark a turning point for the team this NFL season. Mike Tomlin’s squad didn’t deliver its best performance, and Aaron Rodgers believes he knows what the main factor behind it was.

Preparing for games like this, against opponents who are typically Super Bowl contenders, demands a higher level of intensity than usual—something, according to the quarterback himself, that didn’t work out during the week.

“I thought we had a better preparation week and a poor practice week for whatever reason,” Rodgers admitted during his post-game press conference. “I’m not sure if it was the cold weather, [or] what it was, but it was not our best week of practice.”

Extreme cold may have been one factor behind the Steelers’ lackluster performance, even though they’re usually accustomed to such conditions. The Bills, despite playing on the road, showed their contender credentials and secured an impressive victory.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers miss a golden chance

The Pittsburgh Steelers squandered a major chance to take control of the AFC North following the earlier defeat of the Baltimore Ravens. Despite the Ravens falling to a 6-6 record, the Steelers were unable to capitalize on the opportunity, as they also suffered a crucial loss against the Buffalo Bills. This defeat means both the Steelers and the Ravens remain deadlocked at 6-6, missing a pivotal moment to secure the division lead.

AFC North current standings

Baltimore Ravens (6-6)

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6)

Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)

Cleveland Browns (3-9)

Can the Steelers make the Playoffs?

According to the official NFL website, the Pittsburgh Steelers currently hold a 30% probability of making the playoffs ahead of Week 14. While the team remains firmly in the postseason hunt, this relatively low figure reflects the competitive nature of the AFC.

What’s next for Pittsburgh?

The Steelers face a challenging and critical stretch of games to close out the season. This run begins with a key divisional matchup on the road against the Ravens, followed by a home game hosting the Dolphins.

They then hit the road for two more tough tests against the Lions and the Browns, before concluding their schedule with a second pivotal home contest against the Ravens.