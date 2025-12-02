Broncos provide Bo Nix with new weapon who played for Josh Allen and the Bills this season

The Denver Broncos have been almost perfect this year. However, the front office is aware of the needs in Bo Nix‘s offense, which is why the club has signed a new player — one who was with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this same season.

Standing at 10-2, the Broncos are practically in the playoffs. Nevertheless, the front office aims for that first-week bye, which is why Denver has added a new weapon for Bo Nix to keep the streak alive and secure the No. 1 seed.

On Tuesday, the Broncos announced that Elijah Moore has been signed to their practice squad. The wide receiver is expected to be elevated in the upcoming days, as he could provide a massive boost to Nix’s offense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elijah Moore brings more versatility and depth to the Broncos

As of today, Courtland Sutton remains the best wide receiver on the roster. However, there has been a lot of uncertainty about the rest of the corps behind the talented veteran.

Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant are listed as WR2 and WR3, respectively. Marvin Mims Jr. is the fourth option, but his duties as a punt returner reduce his workload on offense.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old wideout has not enjoyed a great career so far, averaging just above 550 receiving yards in the five seasons he has been in the NFL. However, the lack of depth is where Elijah Moore could find his opportunity to shine in Denver.

Advertisement

see also Sean Payton makes something brutally clear about the Broncos’ Week 13 win vs Commanders on SNF

Moore was part of the Bills this season, but he started only two games, recording nine receptions for 112 yards from Josh Allen. Now, he joins an offense that was desperate for a solid wideout, and Denver could be the place where he finds the stability he needs.

Advertisement

Moore’s arrival comes at a crucial moment for Denver

Even though the Broncos are 10-2 and the AFC West seems firmly in their control, they do not want to take any chances. Their goal is to extend the current nine-game winning streak through the end of the regular season.

In this final stretch, Denver faces the Raiders, Chargers, and Chiefs — three divisional matchups that will not be easy at all. If Nix can build a strong connection with Moore, the Broncos could finally become the true contenders that many still doubt they are.

Advertisement