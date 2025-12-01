Andy Reid issues strong warning to Texans, Chargers, and Broncos as Chiefs face crucial stretch

The Kansas City Chiefs are in serious jeopardy of missing the NFL Playoffs. With that, head coach Andy Reid has issued a very strong warning to the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos, among other rivals.

Per Charles Goldman of AtoZSports, Andy Reid said, “We’re going to try to tickle on your tonsils on every play, every game. That’s the attitude that we’re coming in with. Then you let the chips fall where they may… There’s not a game that I go into that I don’t think we’re going to get after ya.“

The calendar of the Chiefs is a very tough one. The next week they face the league’s best defense in the Texans. Then, they host the Chargers, a team that already beat the Chiefs, at Arrowhead. Following that, they visit the poor Titans only to then face the AFC West leader Broncos, and then they close against the Raiders.

Mahomes has to deliver on Reid’s warning

If Reid says that the team will “try to tickle on your tonsils on every play,” then the one in charge of executing those tickling plays is Patrick Mahomes. Number 15 has had an up and down season, but no one can deny his talent.

Mahomes is leading the NFL in pass attempts, completing a career-low 64.6% but also has 22 touchdowns to seven interceptions. The lack of weapons is something that has hampered the team.

The roadblocks can vary from week to week

Week 14 against the Texans presents Mahomes against the best defense in football. Week 15 pits Mahomes against a top-tier quarterback in Justin Herbert. As for Week 16, it’s an away game that could be considered as a lookahead spot. Then Week 17 is against the fourth-best scoring defense in the NFL in the Broncos. If the Chiefs and Mahomes are alive for Week 18, it’s the Raiders, a struggling team, but with huge disdain towards the Chiefs due to the divisional rivalry.

Now, the Chiefs are not exactly in the best position, but the fact is they can either win or lose every single game. They will play with added pressure every single week. In fact, these are games that can be defined as ‘must-win‘.