Cody Bellinger faces uncertain return to NY Yankees amid free agency interest from multiple MLB top-market teams

The offseason for Cody Bellinger has turned into one of the most closely watched free agency sagas in recent MLB history. After opting out of his contract, the versatile outfielder has drawn interest from multiple top-market teams, creating speculation about where he could land for the 2026 season.

Bellinger, who has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, has been a key contributor on both offense and defense. His ability to play multiple positions makes him a coveted asset, and his performance in 2025 keeps him in high demand. Jon Heyman of the New York Post emphasized that while the Yankees remain a contender, other teams could challenge for his services.

With Brandon Nimmo traded to the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets are exploring opportunities to add a big outfielder to complement Pete Alonso. Bellinger’s versatility could fit well into their plans, particularly in filling gaps at first base and giving Alonso occasional rest days at DH.

Could Bellinger return to the Yankees?

According to Heyman, there is still mutual interest between Bellinger and the Yankees, but discussions are far from finalized. “It doesn’t feel right now that they are very close in the discussion, so that gives hope to the other teams, the Mets, the Dodgers, potentially the Phillies; probably a big-market team for Bellinger,” he said. While the Yankees are considered the favorite, nothing is guaranteed until the offseason unfolds.

Cody Bellinger (#35) of the New York Yankees bats during last season at Daikin Park on September 4, 2025. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Where else could Bellinger land?

The Dodgers, having been his first MLB team, remain an option, and Heyman notes that the Mets could now be a better fit following Nimmo’s trade. A Bellinger signing would enhance their lineup flexibility and provide offensive depth, especially alongside Alonso. Philadelphia also remains a possibility, though Heyman suggests small-market teams are less likely destinations for the star outfielder.

As Bellinger navigates free agency, teams in major markets are weighing the impact he could have on their rosters. Whether he returns to a familiar team or chooses a new path, the 2026 offseason promises to be a pivotal moment for one of MLB’s premier talents.