Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers had a game to remember in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season. However, it might turn out to be an outing the team won’t be able to erase off its memory. After the 26-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills, ‘A-Rod’ didn’t mince words on his struggles with one teammate.

Since being traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Steelers, Jonnu Smith has failed to establish himself on Mike Tomlin’s offense. Coming off a Pro Bowl campaign in the 2024 NFL season, expectations were set very high for the former third-round selection. However, he continues to lose ground to the other tight ends on the roster, Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth.

“When there’s film sessions, everybody shows up. When I check to a route, you do the right route,” Rodgers bluntly said during his postgame press conference. “Jonnu [Smith] and I weren’t on the same page.

“I checked to his in-breaker and he ran an out-breaker. Jonnu is a true professional, so I’m sure he’s sick about that. We have our meetings every week, we have other opportunities outside of the facility, look forward to seeing all of the boys there.”

Jonnu Smith arrives for a game at Acrisure Stadium

Not the first time Rodgers puts a teammate on the spot

Rodgers didn’t hide his frustration—mostly with himself, but also with Smith. Still, it wasn’t the first time the future Hall of Fame quarterback spoke vividly about a teammate. The way the season is going, it may not be the last, either. Fans across the league didn’t look past the irony in Rodgers’ comments, which may hint at a bigger problem within the Steelers.

If that’s the case, then Tomlin has much bigger issues than keeping his winning-season streak alive in the 2025 NFL campaign. Moreover, it could help paint a much clearer picture of the overall struggles in Pittsburgh and why fans are seeing such inconsistency.

Tomlin and Rodgers must get team back on track

The team in Steel City looks different every week, and the fanbase still can’t tell which version best fits their reality: the one that earned wins over the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, or the one that came out crestfallen from the get-go against the Bills on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers after a game in the 2025 NFL season

Until the Steelers figure that out—or better yet, figure themselves out—they will only keep playing with their fans’ hearts, who are now losing hope in the team after a promising 4–1 start to the season.

So far, the product the city of Pittsburgh prides itself on has been far from stainless. Quite the contrary, as the team wears more and bigger stains with each passing week. Fans looked the other way at first, but can’t leave the elephant in the room unaddressed any longer.

