Super Bowl champion with Chiefs lets Andy Reid know he’s willing to come back from retirement

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a dire situation. As Andy Reid prepares to coach this team in a tough final stretch to see if it can go to the playoffs, a former Super Bowl champion for the team is willing to unretire if the team needs him too.

Tyrann Mathieu appeared on Up & Adams and when asked if he’d come out of retirement to play for the Chiefs, and the Honey Badger was clear, “I mean, I’m like, not going to say no.” In other words, if Andy Reid calls the free safety, he is likely to suit up despite retiring last year.

Mathieu played for three seasons with the Chiefs where he won a Super Bowl in 2020. In those three seasons, Mathieu cemented himself as one of the best free safeties in the NFL, becoming a two-time first-team All Pro.

Mathieu’s love is not only for the Chiefs

In the same show, Mathieu also stated another team could tempt him to come back to his playing days. Mathieu also would like to play for the Texans, a team who he played for in 2018.

Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Mathieu said, “I do know this, the Texans, the way the Texans play defense? I’d come back to play for a defense like that.” And he is not wrong, the Texans are the best defense in the NFL now and Mathieu said, “for the right situation, who wouldn’t?” come back. Well, that’s a great plan if the Texans need a free safety.

Coming back from retirement is not as easy as it seems

To come back from retirement, Mathieu would first need to be released by the Saints, since he had an active contract with them before retiring. Hence, if he unretires, he wouldn’t be a free agent, he would be a Saints player.

The other way would be to trade with the Saints. But, there is no way a team trades for a retired player, it’s too much of a risk. Hence, all signs point to Mathieu staying retired despite his good intentions.