Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: LeBron James' wife, Savannah, reacts to Bryce James' shocking college commitment

LeBron James' wife, Savannah, shared her thoughts on Bryce shockingly committing to play at Arizona.

Bryce James #5 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cleveland High School
© Meg Oliphant/Getty ImagesBryce James #5 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cleveland High School

By Ernesto Cova

He hasn¡t played a single minute of college basketball yet, but Bryce James is already all over the news. That’s what happens when you’re LeBron James’ son, even if you’re not a star prospect.

The three-star recruit recently sent the internet into a frenzy. He shockingly announced his commitment to play at Arizona. That means he will officially be leaving the household for at least one year.

Needless to say, that’s an emotional moment for any parent, even if you’re LeBron and Savannah James. With that in mind, they took to Instagram to share their support for their young son.

Advertisement

LeBron and Savannah James react to Bryce’s college decision

“So proud of you @_justbryce!!,” she wrote. “Your silent hustle has definitely not gone unnoticed!! I’m so excited for you and I can’t wait to cheer you on through this journey!”

Savannah James (L) and NBA player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attend a game between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Liberty defeated the Aces 90-82.

Savannah James (L) and NBA player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attend a game between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Liberty defeated the Aces 90-82.

Advertisement

“BEAR DOWN!!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS MAXIMUS!! SO PROUD OF YOU!!! James Gang,” LeBron commented on the post.

Bronny James drew plenty of criticism for the way he entered the league. He clearly wasn’t ready after a brief tenure in college, not to mention how Rich Paul and James handled his draft situation.

Advertisement
25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Bryce isn’t a highly-touted prospect, either. Hopefully, now that James won’t likely be around to play with him, they will allow him to work on his game and develop before even thinking of turning pro, if at all.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

Russell Westbrook picks the best player in the world
NBA

Russell Westbrook picks the best player in the world

MLB Rumors: Mets targeting blockbuster trade for $500 million star after landing Juan Soto
MLB

MLB Rumors: Mets targeting blockbuster trade for $500 million star after landing Juan Soto

NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell sends strong warning to Sam Darnold's Vikings ahead of Week 18 clash
NFL

NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell sends strong warning to Sam Darnold's Vikings ahead of Week 18 clash

NFL legend Tom Brady answers if Joe Burrow has what it takes to lead the Bengals to the playoffs
NFL

NFL legend Tom Brady answers if Joe Burrow has what it takes to lead the Bengals to the playoffs

Better Collective Logo