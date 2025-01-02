NCAAB News: LeBron James' wife, Savannah, reacts to Bryce James' shocking college commitment

He hasn¡t played a single minute of college basketball yet, but Bryce James is already all over the news. That’s what happens when you’re LeBron James’ son, even if you’re not a star prospect.

The three-star recruit recently sent the internet into a frenzy. He shockingly announced his commitment to play at Arizona. That means he will officially be leaving the household for at least one year.

Needless to say, that’s an emotional moment for any parent, even if you’re LeBron and Savannah James. With that in mind, they took to Instagram to share their support for their young son.

LeBron and Savannah James react to Bryce’s college decision

“So proud of you @_justbryce!!,” she wrote. “Your silent hustle has definitely not gone unnoticed!! I’m so excited for you and I can’t wait to cheer you on through this journey!”

“BEAR DOWN!!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS MAXIMUS!! SO PROUD OF YOU!!! James Gang,” LeBron commented on the post.

Bronny James drew plenty of criticism for the way he entered the league. He clearly wasn’t ready after a brief tenure in college, not to mention how Rich Paul and James handled his draft situation.

Bryce isn’t a highly-touted prospect, either. Hopefully, now that James won’t likely be around to play with him, they will allow him to work on his game and develop before even thinking of turning pro, if at all.