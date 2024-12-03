Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Rick Pitino gets brutally honest on NIL, transfer portal

Legendary coach Rick Pitino shared his honest thoughts on the NIL and transferl portal era in college basketball

WASHINGTON, D.C. - FEBRUARY 21: St. John s NCAA, College League, USA Men s Basketball Coach, Rick Pitino, apologizes to his players, for his comments this past Sunday, during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at tonight s game against Georgetown at the Capital One Arena in Washington D. C. on February 21, 2024.
© ImagoWASHINGTON, D.C. - FEBRUARY 21: St. John s NCAA, College League, USA Men s Basketball Coach, Rick Pitino, apologizes to his players, for his comments this past Sunday, during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at tonight s game against Georgetown at the Capital One Arena in Washington D. C. on February 21, 2024.

By Ernesto Cova

Rick Pitino is one of the greatest and most prominent figures in college basketball history. A two-time NCAA Champion — although one of his titles was vacated — and a long-standing figure in the scene, he’s seen and done it all.

That’s why he’s one of the most authorized voices to talk about recruiting, the transfer portal, and this NIL era and frenzy that the NCAA is going through right now.

In a recent appearance on WFAN with Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata, he shared his honest thoughts on the current state of affairs. Contrary to most of his colleagues, he’s actually all for the players making money.

Advertisement

Rick Pitino supports NIL, not so sure about transfer portal

“I’m not anti-NIL. Tom Izzo is anti-NIL, Jay Wright was, Tony Bennett was anti-portal. I’m not anti that at all. I felt that we’ve been making millions of dollars all those years. The players should make money, so I’m for that, Pitino said.

Advertisement
January 24, 2020, Madrid, MADRID, SPAIN: Rick Pitino of Panathinaikos gestures during the EuroLeague basketball match played between Real Madrid Baloncesto and Panathinaikos OPAP Athens at Wizink Center pavilion on January 24, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Basket: EuroLeague – Real Madrid v Panathinaikos

January 24, 2020, Madrid, MADRID, SPAIN: Rick Pitino of Panathinaikos gestures during the EuroLeague basketball match played between Real Madrid Baloncesto and Panathinaikos OPAP Athens at Wizink Center pavilion on January 24, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Basket: EuroLeague – Real Madrid v Panathinaikos

However, in regards to the players being able to move between programs left and right with the new transfer portal rules, he’s not 100% sold on the idea just yet:

Advertisement

Now I’m not crazy about the transfer portal, because guys, I have a center, backup center from USC [Vince Iwuchukwu] that I think is going to be a very good player someday, but it’s going to take time and effort. Well, he’s going to say, ‘Well, look, if I’m only playing 10 minutes a game. I’m going to go transfer; they’re promising me 30 minutes a game.’ So that part I don’t like. But as far as the players being paid, I don’t have a problem with that, he added.

College basketball is transitioning into a new era, and as such, everybody will have an opinion on what’s going on. And as much as not fighting through adversity and chasing an easier path to the court somewhere else might be detrimental to a player’s character, it was only right that they were financially compensated for their efforts.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

    ALSO READ

    NFL News: Bears send clear message to Bill Belichick, other HC candidates after Matt Eberflus' exit
    NFL

    NFL News: Bears send clear message to Bill Belichick, other HC candidates after Matt Eberflus' exit

    Where to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025
    Soccer

    Where to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

    Where to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa live in the USA: 2024/2025 AFC Champions League
    Soccer

    Where to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa live in the USA: 2024/2025 AFC Champions League

    NFL News: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown makes something clear about facing Jordan Love, Packers
    NFL

    NFL News: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown makes something clear about facing Jordan Love, Packers

    Better Collective Logo