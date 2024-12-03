Rick Pitino is one of the greatest and most prominent figures in college basketball history. A two-time NCAA Champion — although one of his titles was vacated — and a long-standing figure in the scene, he’s seen and done it all.

That’s why he’s one of the most authorized voices to talk about recruiting, the transfer portal, and this NIL era and frenzy that the NCAA is going through right now.

In a recent appearance on WFAN with Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata, he shared his honest thoughts on the current state of affairs. Contrary to most of his colleagues, he’s actually all for the players making money.

Rick Pitino supports NIL, not so sure about transfer portal

“I’m not anti-NIL. Tom Izzo is anti-NIL, Jay Wright was, Tony Bennett was anti-portal. I’m not anti that at all. I felt that we’ve been making millions of dollars all those years. The players should make money, so I’m for that,“ Pitino said.

However, in regards to the players being able to move between programs left and right with the new transfer portal rules, he’s not 100% sold on the idea just yet:

“Now I’m not crazy about the transfer portal, because guys, I have a center, backup center from USC [Vince Iwuchukwu] that I think is going to be a very good player someday, but it’s going to take time and effort. Well, he’s going to say, ‘Well, look, if I’m only playing 10 minutes a game. I’m going to go transfer; they’re promising me 30 minutes a game.’ So that part I don’t like. But as far as the players being paid, I don’t have a problem with that,” he added.

College basketball is transitioning into a new era, and as such, everybody will have an opinion on what’s going on. And as much as not fighting through adversity and chasing an easier path to the court somewhere else might be detrimental to a player’s character, it was only right that they were financially compensated for their efforts.

