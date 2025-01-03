NFL News: Eagles head coach, Nick Sirianni, could lose two key players for Week 18

The Philadelphia Eagles have clinched their spot in the NFL playoffs as NFC East champions. In light of this achievement, head coach Nick Sirianni has made a bold decision to rest Saquon Barkley, prioritizing his health for the postseason. This move, however, means Barkley will miss the chance to make NFL history by breaking a historic rushing yards record, a sacrifice made to preserve him for future games. Adding to the team’s concerns, two other key players might also miss time due to injuries, further complicating the Eagles’ preparation as they gear up for their playoff campaign. Sirianni’s strategic choices highlight the team’s focus on long-term success over individual accolades.

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into their matchup against the New York Giants facing significant uncertainty at the quarterback position. Jalen Hurts, the team’s star quarterback, remains sidelined under the NFL’s strict concussion protocol. This protocol, designed to ensure player safety, involves a meticulous five-step process: rest, aerobic exercise, football-specific drills, non-contact training, and finally, clearance for full football activity. Until Hurts progresses through each phase, his return remains undetermined, a setback that has already impacted the team, most notably in their loss to the Washington Commanders.

Hurts’ absence is particularly concerning given his critical role in the Eagles’ offense. Known for his dual-threat capabilities, he has been instrumental in securing key victories this season. Without him, the Eagles face a considerable challenge in maintaining their offensive rhythm, especially as they aim to preserve their top form heading into the playoffs.

Compounding the issue, Kenny Pickett, another quarterback option, is listed as questionable after sustaining an impact in the same game against the Commanders. While Pickett has shown potential as a reliable backup, his uncertain status leaves the Eagles with limited options. If Pickett is unable to suit up, the team will once again turn to Tanner McKee, a young and relatively untested quarterback, was thrust into action earlier this season against the Dallas Cowboys. Despite the high-pressure situation, he performed admirably, demonstrating poise and adaptability under center.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett (7) heads to the locker room during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys on December 29, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

The game against the Giants will not only test the Eagles’ resilience but also their ability to adapt under pressure. With Hurts sidelined and Pickett uncertain, all eyes will be on Tanner McKee to guide the offense and keep the Eagles on track as they navigate these challenges.

Nick Sirianni confident in his team’s bench depth for Week 18

Nick Sirianni is taking a calculated risk by resting several key players ahead of a potentially challenging matchup against the New York Giants. While this decision focuses on preserving the team’s health for the playoffs, it could leave the Eagles exposed in a high-stakes game.

“Yeah, we’re going to rest some guys. We’re locked into that No. 2 seed, so we’re going to rest some guys. There are going to be some guys that are resting…There are going to be some guys that are in reserve roles. You can’t obviously rest everybody with the roster. Yeah, that’s our plan moving in here forward,” stated Sirianni.

Fortunately for Sirianni and the Eagles, recent history favors them. The team’s last loss to the Giants occurred on January 7, 2024, and they hold an impressive 12-3 record in their last 15 meetings. This dominant track record may provide the confidence the Eagles need to navigate the game despite the absence of some critical contributors. However, with the playoffs approaching, maintaining momentum and cohesion will be as crucial as managing player fitness.

