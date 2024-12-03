The college basketball scene is rallying behind fifth-year forward Kasean Pryor, who’s now expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season. The Louisville Cardinals star tore the ACL in his left knee in the loss to Oklahoma in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

The program announced that Pryor would make a full recovery, with him later sharing a heartfelt message on his Instagram account shortly after the news broke:

“Not the way I expected my senior year of basketball to end!” Pryor wrote, “God’s timing is always perfect, and I know things happen for a reason! A minor setback for a major comeback! I could never quit! Card Nation, I appreciate the love and support throughout this journey; it’s definitely felt! And to everyone who’s reached out to send their prayers and (well) wishes, thank you! They mean a lot to me! The work doesn’t stop here! I’ll be cheering my guys on all season!”

Kasean Pryor could still return for another season

Even though Pryor has already played for five years, he could still apply for a medical redshirt. That would allow him to play for an additional sixth season, although there’s no word about whether he intends to do so or not.

NCAA, College League, USA Basketball 2024: Louisville Cardinals vs Tennessee Vols NOV 9TH November 9, 2024: Louisville Cardinals Kasean Pryor 7 blocks a shot during the NCAA basketball game action between the Louisville Cardinals vs Tennessee Vols at KFC Yum Center in Louisville Kentucky. Cory Eads Cal Media

“Kasean’s going to continue to make an impact on this team, even though he’s not (going to be) on the floor,” coach Pat Kelsey said. “His locker room presence, his energy, his personality are infectious. He’s a terrific leader on our team, so we expect him to contribute in that regard moving forward.”

Pryor’s injury occurred in the least fortunate way, as he was clipped by his own teammate, PG Chucky Hepburn, less than a minute into the second half after trying to defend a drive.

The South Florida transfer had recently earned a spot in the starting lineup, averaging 12 points per game on 37% from beyond the arc to go along with 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

