NCAAB News: Rutgers coach explains why he benched Ace Bailey

Rutgers star Ace Bailey tried to play through an illness, but he clearly wasn't at his best vs. Maryland.

By Ernesto Cova

Ace Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights
© Candice Ward - Getty ImagesAce Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were in need of some big performances on Sunday afternoon. They would need all hands on deck to stop Derik Queen and the Maryland Terps.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Dylan Harper was as sharp as he’s been for most of the season, but his partner in crime, Ace Bailey, was pretty much a non-factor.

Bailey, one of the biggest sensations in college basketball, sat out for the final 12 minutes and 55 seconds of the loss to Maryland, leaving fans shocked. Now, coach Steve Pikiell reveals that he’s been dealing with an illness.

Rutgers coach reveals why Ace Bailey struggled vs. Maryland

He’s had the same thing that all these guys have had,” Pikiell said. “He’s been sick and just couldn’t go. He really tried. Love him for the effort. He hasn’t been feeling well. It’s just a thing that we’ve been kind of dealing with.”

Bailey tried to play through it. He was on the floor for 24 of the first 27 minutes, but he clearly wasn’t his usual self, scoring just 4 points on 2-of-4 from the floor with four boards, three assists, and three turnovers.

Fortunately, this is nothing serious. If anything, his determination to play through this speaks volumes about his feel for the game and toughness and those are two traits NBA scouts love.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

