Beau Pribula’s injury update sends shockwave through Missouri’s season

Beau Pribula unfortunately suffered an injury during the game against Vanderbilt that the Tigers ultimately lost. The worst part is that he will now miss most of the year, according to a report by Matt Zenitz.

“Missouri starting QB Beau Pribula will miss at the very least the rest of the regular season due to an ankle injury he suffered today against Vanderbilt, sources tell CBS Sports,” Zenitz reported on X. He also revealed that more tests are scheduled for tomorrow, October 26th, to determine the full severity of the injury.

The situation for Missouri is not the worst in the world. Despite the risk of losing Pribula for the rest of the regular season, the team was ranked No. 15 in the nation. While they will certainly drop in the rankings after the loss, their 6-2 record remains strong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who Will Replace Pribula?

Zenitz also revealed that a freshman will step in to take Pribula’s spot: “True freshman Matt Zollers, a Class of 2025 top-90 overall recruit, will take over as Missouri’s starting quarterback. He threw for 138 yards and a touchdown during the second half vs. Vanderbilt today after Pribula sustained the ankle injury.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

With his limited experience, Zollers could bring a fresh dynamic to Missouri. The team still has tough regular-season matchups remaining against Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. The first two games will be at home, which could provide him with a valuable advantage.

Advertisement

In what was Pribula’s first season with Missouri, things had been going well for him, as he recorded 1,617 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. It was shaping up to be a productive year for him, utilizing the team’s available weapons like Ahmad Hardy, Kevin Coleman Jr., and Brett Nortfleet, among others.