Arch Manning loses key weapon as Longhorns teammate makes final decision between NFL Draft and transfer portal

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns have been through the wringer in the 2025 college football season. With one game left on the schedule, Texas is already putting together its roster for next year. On that note, DeAndre Moore Jr. has made up his mind, announcing his decision to the program in Austin.

Moore Jr. struggled to establish himself as a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver in the Longhorns’ offense. With Manning and company having a tough time at different stages of the NCAA season, it was only logical for the junior wideout to be inconsistent week in and week out.

As the 2025 campaign reached an early end for the Longhorns, Moore Jr. faced a crucial decision. The 21-year-old could declare for the 2026 NFL Draft or stay for another season in college football. One thing seemed clear: Moore Jr. wasn’t returning to The Forty Acres. Now, that’s been confirmed.

“Texas WR DeAndre Moore plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal,” as reported by On3 on X, @On3sports. Moore has one year of eligibility remaining, as he was a member of the 2023 recruit class.

DeAndre Moore Jr. during a game with Texas

Moore Jr.’s stats

Moore Jr. reeled in 38 catches for 532 receiving yards (second-best on the Longhorns roster) and four touchdowns during the 2025 NCAA season—his second full campaign in college football. His production was quite similar to his totals from 2024.

Last year, Moore Jr. caught 37 passes for 456 yards and seven touchdowns. The biggest drop came in the scoring department, along with the fact that Moore Jr. couldn’t evolve into a clear-cut WR1.

Now, he will transfer to another program, where he hopes to chase silverware while further improving his draft stock. Still, the WR1 title in the 2027 class is virtually secured by Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith.

Moore Jr. couldn’t take over

Coming off a strong sophomore year in 2024, many believed Moore Jr. was poised for a stellar season with Manning under center. Moore Jr. had been the best receiver outside of Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond, and tight end Gunnar Helm. With all three leaving for the NFL, it was only reasonable to believe Moore would pick up the slack and take advantage of the opportunity.

However, he wasn’t as electric as the Longhorns had hoped, nor was Texas as well-rounded as Moore Jr. would have liked. In the end, a fresh start might be the best decision for both sides. Now, Moore Jr. will draw interest from several powerhouses in college football.