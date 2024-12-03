Boise State HC Danielson makes something clear to Buffaloes' Sanders regarding the Heisman Trophy race

The NCAAF regular season has reached its final stage, and the Heisman Trophy candidates have already been determined. Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes had an outstanding performance, which is why Deion Sanders believes he should win the award. However, Boise State coach Spencer Danielson responded emphatically to this matter.

Last Friday, Colorado defeated Oklahoma State 52-0, securing their ninth win of the season with only three losses. After the game, coach Sanders praised Hunter’s performance, considering that with his play, he had sealed the Heisman acquisition.

“He’s the best player in college football,” Sanders told reporters of Hunter on Friday. “You could find ways to hate, criticize and condemn him and you won’t come out of that looking professional because now you’re just searching for something.”

Hunter, who can play both WR and CB, had 10 receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns, plus an interception on the defensive end. Definitely a performance worthy of a champion.

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs the ball after a catch during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

What did Spencer Danielson respond?

It’s likely that Deion Sanders has a point in his statements, emphatically proposing that Travis Hunter deserves the Heisman. However, there have been other great players who could snatch it away, such as Ashton Jeanty from Boise State.

His coach, Spencer Danielson, was emphatic in responding to Sanders about who truly deserves this recognition, stating that his running back is not only the best in the league but also the best in the country.

“Ashton Jeanty is the best football player in the country,” Danielson said via Jay Tust of KTVB Sports. “For me, if you’re one of the best players in the country, you play in the championship game.”

When will the Heisman Trophy winner be announced?

The candidates for the Heisman Trophy, with the top two currently being Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes and Ashton Jeanty of Boise State, will be announced on December 9th.

Finally, the ceremony where the winner of the trophy will be revealed will take place on Saturday, December 14th, at 8 p.m. ET.