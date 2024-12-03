Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Boise State HC Danielson makes something clear to Buffaloes' Sanders regarding the Heisman Trophy race

Deion Sanders said that Colorado Buffaloes WR Travis Hunter deserves the Heisman Trophy; however, Boise State HC Spencer Danielson has a different idea in mind.

North Dakota State vs Colorado AUG 29 August 29, 2024: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders patrols the sideline in the second half of the football game between Colorado and North Dakota State in Boulder, CO. Derek Regensburger CSM.
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldNorth Dakota State vs Colorado AUG 29 August 29, 2024: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders patrols the sideline in the second half of the football game between Colorado and North Dakota State in Boulder, CO. Derek Regensburger CSM.

By Matías Persuh

The NCAAF regular season has reached its final stage, and the Heisman Trophy candidates have already been determined. Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes had an outstanding performance, which is why Deion Sanders believes he should win the award. However, Boise State coach Spencer Danielson responded emphatically to this matter.

Last Friday, Colorado defeated Oklahoma State 52-0, securing their ninth win of the season with only three losses. After the game, coach Sanders praised Hunter’s performance, considering that with his play, he had sealed the Heisman acquisition.

“He’s the best player in college football,” Sanders told reporters of Hunter on Friday. “You could find ways to hate, criticize and condemn him and you won’t come out of that looking professional because now you’re just searching for something.”

Advertisement

Hunter, who can play both WR and CB, had 10 receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns, plus an interception on the defensive end. Definitely a performance worthy of a champion.

Advertisement
Travis Hunter

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs the ball after a catch during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

What did Spencer Danielson respond?

It’s likely that Deion Sanders has a point in his statements, emphatically proposing that Travis Hunter deserves the Heisman. However, there have been other great players who could snatch it away, such as Ashton Jeanty from Boise State.

Advertisement
NCAAF News: Ducks WR Tez Johnson issues strong statement about his HC Dan Lanning

see also

NCAAF News: Ducks WR Tez Johnson issues strong statement about his HC Dan Lanning

His coach, Spencer Danielson, was emphatic in responding to Sanders about who truly deserves this recognition, stating that his running back is not only the best in the league but also the best in the country.

“Ashton Jeanty is the best football player in the country,” Danielson said via Jay Tust of KTVB Sports. “For me, if you’re one of the best players in the country, you play in the championship game.”

Advertisement
Jay Tust
Jay Tust
@KTVBSportsGuy
·Follow

Is the Heisman race? “Absolutely not.” #BoiseState junior RB Ashton Jeanty has rushed for more yards through 12 games than anyone else in college football over the last 25 seasons. And he has another game to play before the votes are tallied. #HEI2MAN

Watch on X
Jay Tust
Jay Tust
@KTVBSportsGuy

Some people believe the Heisman race is over. So today I asked #BoiseState head coach Spencer Danielson for his thoughts on where it currently stands. "Ashton Jeanty is the best football player in the country. For me, if you're one of the best players in the country, you play…

Image
118
Reply
Read 7 replies

When will the Heisman Trophy winner be announced?

The candidates for the Heisman Trophy, with the top two currently being Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes and Ashton Jeanty of Boise State, will be announced on December 9th.

Advertisement

Finally, the ceremony where the winner of the trophy will be revealed will take place on Saturday, December 14th, at 8 p.m. ET.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

ALSO READ

Jets: Bill Belichick hints at possible reunion with Aaron Rodgers
NFL

Jets: Bill Belichick hints at possible reunion with Aaron Rodgers

NBA News: Suns HC Mike Budenholzer makes bold admission about San Antonio Spurs star
NBA

NBA News: Suns HC Mike Budenholzer makes bold admission about San Antonio Spurs star

Former World Champion claims explosive truth about Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight
Boxing

Former World Champion claims explosive truth about Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight

FIFA announces major decision regarding Messi, Inter Miami's participation in the Club World Cup
Soccer

FIFA announces major decision regarding Messi, Inter Miami's participation in the Club World Cup

Better Collective Logo