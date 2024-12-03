Deion Sanders, known as “Prime Time”, is not only a sports icon due to his outstanding NFL career but has also proven to be a transformative force as a college football coach, particularly with the Colorado Buffaloes.

There, he earns a multimillion-dollar salary, supported by an even larger ongoing contract that highlights the trust in his ability to lead the University of Colorado Boulder’s team to success in the competitive Pac-12 conference.

His influence extends beyond the game, showing that his legacy continues to grow, now in a new role as a university leader, backed by significant sponsorship deals and more. Check out all the details about his current fortune…

What is Deion Sanders’ net worth?

Deion Sanders, the current head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, has a net worth of $45 million and an annual salary of nearly $6 million, thanks to his illustrious career as a professional athlete and coach.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches his team warm up prior to a game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arrowhead Stadium on November 23, 2024. (Source: Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

With such an extravagant fortune, a significant portion of his income comes not only from his past sports contracts but also from lucrative endorsement deals and his new media responsibilities as a coach.

During his time in the NFL, he earned over $33.5 million in salaries, with some of his most important contracts signed with the Dallas Cowboys, according to sources like AS USA and The Sports Rush.

In baseball, where he played for nine years in the MLB, he added another $13 million to his wealth. Moreover, he is uniquely celebrated for being the only person in history to have participated in both a Super Bowl and a World Series.

Sanders signed a five-year contract worth $29.5 million with the Buffaloes. This agreement includes an initial salary of $5.5 million per year, which will increase to $6.3 million by 2027, as Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Buffaloes Head Football Coach Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime on the sideline during the contest as the host UCLA Bruins defeat the visiting University of Colorado Buffaloes 28-16 on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

The contract also includes performance bonuses, such as $750,000 for winning a national championship, and rewards for academic and athletic achievements by his team, as is often the case.

Deion Sanders’ NFL career earnings

Atlanta Falcons (1989) | $880 thousand

Atlanta Falcons (1990) | $880 thousand

Atlanta Falcons (1991) | $880 thousand

Atlanta Falcons (1992) | $880 thousand

Atlanta Falcons (1993) | $880 thousand

San Francisco 49ers (1994) | $1.2 million

Dallas Cowboys (1995) | $7 million

Dallas Cowboys (1996) | $7 million

Dallas Cowboys (1997) | $7 million

Dallas Cowboys (1998) | $7 million

Dallas Cowboys (1999) | $7 million

Washington Redskins (2000) | $3.2 million

Baltimore Ravens (2004) | $1.8 million

Deion Sanders’ MLB career earnings

Atlanta Braves (1991) | $660 thousand

Atlanta Braves (1992) | $600 thousand

Atlanta Braves (1993) | $3.1 million

Atlanta Braves (1994) | $3.6 million

Cincinnati Reds (1995) | $3.6 million

Cincinnati Reds (1997) | $1.2 million

Cincinnati Reds (2000) | $300 thousand

Deion Sanders’ endorsements

Deion maintains a robust portfolio of endorsements in 2024, cementing his status as an icon in both sports and popular culture. His long-standing partnership with Nike remains a standout, underscoring his enduring legacy in athletics.

In the tech sphere, he collaborated with Boost Mobile, introducing products such as a Motorola Razr and a smartwatch bearing his distinctive branding, showcasing his ability to venture into innovative markets.

He has also teamed up with Smucker’s to promote their popular crustless frozen sandwiches, reinforcing his appeal to consumers drawn to familiar and practical products. In 2013, he earned $800,000 for his sponsorships.

Among his more traditional collaborations, he has worked with brands like Pizza Hut and KFC. In March 2024, he announced a potential partnership with Taft Sneakers, signaling an exploration into fashion and footwear.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks across the field before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 09, 2024. (Source: John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Additionally, he became a co-owner of RedCon1, a sports nutrition and energy drink company, aligning him with the fitness community and further enhancing his influence among athletes and health enthusiasts.

Deion Sanders’ real estate holdings

One of his most notable properties was an expansive 109-acre estate in Prosper, Texas. This property included a 30,000-square-foot mansion with luxurious features such as a home theater, bowling alley and a giant aquarium.

He sold this estate in 2014, and part of the land was developed into residential and commercial projects. In recent years, Sanders purchased an impressive estate in Canton, Mississippi, for $1.5 million.

This property spans 42 acres and features a 5,300-square-foot main house, a private lake and multiple recreational facilities. It serves as both his residence and a reflection of his lifestyle, according to Marca.