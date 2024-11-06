Buckeyes HC Ryan Day sends strong message to Will Howard after tough performance vs Penn State

After a struggling performance last weekend against Penn State, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day knows quarterback Will Howard must improve several aspects of his game.

The Ohio State Buckeyes‘ path in the NCAAF remains steady, though, of course, there can be setbacks in performance. This is how head coach Ryan Day sees it, noting that quarterback Will Howard‘s performance needs to be better than what was shown against Penn State if they are to achieve big things this season.

An impressive record of seven wins and six losses places the Buckeyes as serious title contenders; however, certain aspects of their gameplay have head coach Ryan Day believing there’s still room for improvement as they look ahead to the rest of the season.

The latest outing against Penn State, which ended in a 20-13 victory for the Buckeyes, saw Howard struggling at times, throwing a pick-six and fumbling on what should have been a rushing touchdown. On this situation, it was none other than Ryan Day who spoke out.

“Well, it can’t happen,” Day told reporters via Yardbarker’s Andrew Kulha. “We’ve got to take care of the football… It turned into a four-quarter game because of that, you know. We take care of the ball better and it doesn’t have to be that way. So, he knows that.”

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on prior to a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 02, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania.

Next Saturday, November 9th, Ohio will host Purdue at home in a matchup where the primary goal is to improve their record and head into the final stretch of the season in the best shape possible.

Ryan Day places his trust in Howard

Will Howard’s recent struggles in the last game against Penn State do not overshadow the talent the quarterback possesses, and Ryan Day knows this. In a recent interview, the coach expressed his confidence in his player, believing Howard can continue to lead the team to victories this season.

“We know how capable he is in a lot of different areas. He is the leader of this team. The guys believe in him. We know we can win every game with Will Howard. I think the more and more he’s in this offense — the more and more he feels what it’s like to be the Ohio State quarterback, the better,” Day said, via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors.

“But at the end of the day, it’s about winning the game. He did that. He’s a winner. A lot to come out of the game — a lot to learn from. We have to play cleaner. We love his fire. We love his competitiveness. We love his composure. The guys believe in him,” the HC concluded.

Quarterback Will Howard #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State Buckeyes next matchups

vs Purdue, November 9th

vs Northwestern, November 16th

vs Indiana, November 23rd

vs Michigan, November 30th