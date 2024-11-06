Colorado star Travis Hunter makes strong promise to QB Shedeur Sanders on winning Heisman

The Colorado Buffaloes have strong mentality players on their program. Under the tutelage of Deion Sanders, the youngsters in Boulder are confident in themselves and the school. Therefore it is no surprise Travis Hunter has as much confidence on his game as he does. Recent proof of that is the big promise he made to Shedeur Sanders on winning the Heisman Trophy.

During an episode on Shedeur’s podcast, the standout two-way player made a strong promise to his quarterback, not “if” he won the Heisman, but on what he would do first thing after winning the prestigious college football award.

“You know what I’m going to do bro? I’m going to wear a watch, just for you bro,” Hunter said on 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders. “First thing I’m definitely doing is wearing a watch. Just so I can hit it (Sanders’ iconic celebration). I’m definitely going to wear a watch, just for you.”

Although Hunter excels because of his dual-ability, his offensive stats grab the headlines and he has Shedeur to thank for them. So far in the NCAA season, Hunter tallies 60 receptions, 757 yards and eight touchdowns.

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes greets fans after a win in a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field on October 26, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 2,591 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Therefore, Hunter totals 29% of Shedeur’s yards production and over a third of his TDs.

Hunter sends big message to critics

The Buffaloes star suffered a slump in his production and has lost some ground on the Heisman Trophy race. However, against Cincinnati, Hunter showcased his best game of the season and finished with 9 receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns. After the game, he sent a strong message to the rest of the league.

“The crazy part is when people say I’m not top five at receiver, top five at DB, like bro, what are ya’ll watching?,” Hunter said on 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders. “Every game plan for the opposing team has to revolve around me bro (…) and they still don’t stop me.”