Clemson HC Dabo Swinney praises Tait Reynolds’ resilience, warns rivals about what’s coming

Christopher Vizzina’s injury opened the door for Tait Reynolds to take charge for the Clemson Tigers in Week 3. While the quarterback got off to a turbulent start, Dabo Swinney praised his resilience, which ultimately gave his team the opportunity to mount a comeback against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
“How about this quarterback?” Swinney said during his postgame conference. “He was pretty bad in the first half and with a couple of things in the second. I mean, what a competitor. You saw a kid grow up tonight. He’s going to be a problem for a long time. And he ain’t going to do nothing but get better.”
Clemson bounced back from a tough start to the 2026 College Football season and improved its record to 2-1. Judging by Swinney’s comments, the team appears to be in good hands with Reynolds as its signal-caller.
An important comeback for Clemson
Clemson pulled off a gutsy 28-20 comeback victory over North Carolina after storming back from a 14-point deficit in a wild game that featured a massive two-and-a-half-hour fourth-quarter weather delay. Making his very first career start, Tait Reynolds showed incredible poise by settling in down the stretch, finishing his day 20-of-29 passing for 215 yards, one touchdown—a 27-yard strike to Christian Bentancur—and one interception.
Quarterback Tait Reynolds #2 of the Clemson Tigers looks to pass.
While the offense sputtered early on, Reynolds managed the game like a veteran after the storm cleared, helping fuel two late unanswered touchdown drives to secure his first win as a starter and give the Tigers a huge boost to open up ACC play 1-0.
What’s next for the Tigers?
Following that wild victory against UNC, the Clemson Tigers face a fascinating three-game stretch starting in Week 4. First up, they hit the road for a Friday night matchup at California, followed by a massive ACC rivalry clash back at home against Miami in Week 5.
After a Week 6 bye to regroup, they return to Memorial Stadium in Week 7 to host Charleston Southern. It’s a great mix of a long-distance road trip, a high-stakes conference battle, and a favorable non-conference tune-up.