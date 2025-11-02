Cade Klubnik shares heartfelt message following Clemson’s loss to Duke amid speculation about his future

Clearly, these are not the results expected at this point in the season—especially considering that the chances of earning a spot in the CFP are slipping away with each loss. Cade Klubnik knows this well, which is why his words following the Clemson Tigers’ defeat to Duke were filled with mixed emotions.

The senior QB is in the final year of his three-year tenure as the primary signal-caller for this prestigious program, suggesting that his future could eventually be tied to an NFL franchise in the near term.

After the game in which Dabo Swinney’s Tigers fell at home by just one point to the Blue Devils, 45–46, Klubnik couldn’t hide his emotions—both about the current situation and what lies ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In terms of my motivation, I lean on my faith a lot and God says whatever you do, do it as if you’re working for the Lord,” he said, via The State Newspaper’s Chapel Fowler. “I’m going to continue to play quarterback and continue to lead, as if I’m working for the Lord. I think that the biggest thing, other than that, is that I love this place. I love everything about it.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“I only have a few more days here, and I just want to give it everything I have, and I feel like I have,” Klubnik also added. “The fans that are here, the community, and everything of what it means to be here, it’s been a dream come true. So, just continue to fight for four more weeks.”

Advertisement

What lies ahead for Klubnik?

see also The 30 highest-paid college football head coaches: Who’s earning the most?

Cade Klubnik is approaching a critical juncture in his career as his senior season winds down, facing the choice of declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. Klubnik began the year with considerable buzz—even being projected by some analysts as a potential No. 1 overall pick—but an inconsistent start to the 2025 season has caused his draft stock to fluctuate dramatically.

Advertisement

While evaluators still acknowledge his arm talent and mobility, some recent projections now view him as a Day 2 or Day 3 selection. With his senior year experience now complete, the quarterback must decide whether his current tape is strong enough to make the leap or if he would benefit from returning for a final collegiate season. His ultimate decision will hinge on the draft feedback he receives in the coming weeks.

Bouncing back from a tough season

Clemson faces a pivotal three-game run that will define the end of their season, starting this Saturday with a massive home clash against heated rival Florida State. Following the primetime showdown in Death Valley, the Tigers hit the road for a tough Friday night ACC battle at Louisville.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They then return home for a tune-up game against FCS opponent Furman before the rivalry finale. This stretch, headlined by two key ACC matchups, is a must-win for the Tigers to salvage their season’s goals.