Clemson HC Dabo Swinney remains on alert after Christopher Vizzina’s injury

Christopher Vizzina suffered an injury during Clemson Tigers’ victory over Georgia Southern, and Dabo Swinney still doesn’t know whether he will be able to count on him in Week 3.

The Clemson Tigers bounced back from their loss in the 2026 College Football season opener, defeating Georgia Southern at home. However, the victory was not without concern for Dabo Swinney’s team, as Christopher Vizzina suffered an elbow injury, and his availability for Week 3 remains uncertain.

“Sources: Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina is considered week-to-week after injuring his elbow against Georgia Southern. Freshman Tait Reynolds is the expected starter against UNC, which will be the first of his career,” ESPN‘s Pete Thamel revealed via X.

Although it was learned that the injury occurred to his non-throwing arm, Vizzina himself told the media that he “couldn’t feel his arm.” His absence against North Carolina could be a significant blow, although Swinney has kept Reynolds prepared for this situation.

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Vizzina’s numbers before his injury

Before exiting early, Christopher Vizzina logged a brief stat line going 4-for-7 for 19 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception across Clemson‘s first three offensive series. He managed to connect with T.J. Moore for a 10-yard scoring pass to put the Tigers on the board first, but he left the game right after throwing a pick on the next drive.

Quarterback Christopher Vizzina #17 of the Clemson Tigers throws a pass during the first half.

Freshman Tait Reynolds stepped in to finish the job as Clemson ended up taking a hard-fought 22–7 victory over Georgia Southern. The Tigers improved their record to 1-1 and managed to bounce back from their decisive 51-10 loss to LSU in the season opener.

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Swinney’s support for Reynolds

Although Vizzina was expected to take on a much more prominent role this season, Dabo Swinney knows he has an intriguing alternative in Tait Reynolds. “You look around college football, and the best offenses have a quarterback who can move when things are covered, when things break down,” the head coach said to the press. “That’s why we recruited him.“

What’s next for the Tigers?

Coming off their latest battle, the Tigers have a solid stretch ahead to settle into ACC play. Next up, they’re staying home at Memorial Stadium to host the North Carolina Tar Heels on September 19. After that, they take a long cross-country trip to Berkeley to face the California Golden Bears on September 25, before heading right back home for a heavy-hitting matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on October 3.