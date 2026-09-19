Why is Alabama vs Florida State game delayed today in Week 3 of 2026 college football season?

The long awaited game between Alabama and Florida State has been delayed. Find out why.

The highly anticipated Week 3 matchup between Alabama and Florida State has been delayed because of severe weather in the Tuscaloosa area. Lightning was detected near Bryant-Denny Stadium, forcing officials to suspend on-field activities and keep the teams off the field until conditions are considered safe.

The game was originally scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, but the lightning threat pushed the start time back. Both teams had already completed much of their pregame preparation when the weather delay was announced.

The delay comes with plenty of anticipation surrounding the matchup. Alabama entered the game ranked No. 10, while Florida State is looking to pull off another notable result against the Crimson Tide after defeating Alabama last season.

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Why is Alabama vs. Florida State delayed today?

The Alabama-Florida State game is delayed because of lightning in the area around Bryant-Denny Stadium. Under weather safety protocols, teams cannot take the field while lightning poses a threat nearby, forcing players and coaches to remain inside until conditions improve.

Rain has also moved through the Tuscaloosa area, but lightning is the primary reason for the delay. Officials must continue monitoring the weather before allowing the teams to return to the field and begin the game.

The weather delay has created an uncertain afternoon for both teams, with fans also waiting for the latest update on when the highly anticipated matchup will finally get underway.

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What’s the new Alabama vs. Florida State kickoff time?

The new kickoff time for Alabama vs. Florida State hasn’t been announced. Both teams will need additional time to wait out the lightning threat and allow officials to prioritize safety before the game begins.

The original kickoff was set for 3:30 p.m. ET and there will be a significant delay. If weather conditions remain clear enough, Alabama and Florida State are expected to take the field around that time, although there’s no official kickoff time yet.

For now, fans should continue monitoring the latest weather updates, as additional lightning could potentially affect the revised schedule. The game remains one of the biggest matchups of Week 3, and both teams will be waiting to finally get underway.