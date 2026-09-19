Starting and backup QBs on Ole Miss vs LSU depth charts today in 2026 NCAAF Week 3

Ole Miss and LSU will battle it out in 2026 NCAAF Week 3's must-watch game, but who are the signal-callers available for this game?

Ole Miss vs LSU is undoubtedly the best game on the slate in the 2026 NCAAF Week 3 calendar, so this involves more than just a game. This is a game full of storylines, but also with big-time names at quarterback.

Trinidad Chambliss is the starting quarterback for Ole Miss. If something rendered Chambliss unable to play, the primary backup quarterback for the Rebels is sophomore transfer Deuce Knight.

Meanwhile, there are questions on whether Sam Leavitt is playing for LSU vs Ole Miss. Hence, Landen Clark and Husan Longstreet serving as the backup options for the Tigers.

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The storyline beyond the quarterbacks

More than the quarterbacks, this game marks the return of head coach Lane Kiffin to Mississippi. The head coach left Ole Miss for LSU just before the Rebels’ playoff run last season, so he is not welcomed whatsoever. The atmosphere will be very hostile.

Lane Kiffin returns to Ole Miss for the first time 👀🍿



Tonight will be FIREWORKS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FaOvO9UlzW — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 19, 2026

Now under Pete Golding, Ole Miss will look for revenge against the coach that left them hanging at a time of huge relevance. Meanwhile, there is no way the infamous coach Kiffin wants to lose against Ole Miss. It’s a barnburner of a game at all levels.

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How did Ole Miss and LSU start the season?

Both Ole Miss and LSU started the 2026 college football season with 2-0 records. For Ole Miss, they survived a high-scoring 41-38 shootout against Louisville in Nashville thanks to Trinidad Chambliss. Then, they destroyed Charlotte 41-9.

As for LSU, they made a statement against Clemson beating them 51-10 and then crushed Louisiana Tech 41-9. Hence, LSU comes with a better momentum riding high on good offense and good defense. Meanwhile, Ole Miss is at home and with vengeance on their sight.