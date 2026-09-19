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Is Sam Leavitt playing today for LSU vs Ole Miss in 2026 NCAAF Week 3?

Sam Leavitt is LSU's starting quarterback but he was dealing with injuries ahead of the must-watch game against Ole Miss. Will he suit up?

Sam Leavitt #10 of the Louisiana State Tigers
© Morgan Simmons/Getty ImagesSam Leavitt #10 of the Louisiana State Tigers

The game between LSU and Ole Miss is one of the best games of all season but the one thing that could bring it down is a starting quarterback missing a game, and the Tigers’ QB1 Sam Leavitt has been dealing with back spasms.

However, good news for LSU! The team completely removed him from the SEC availability report on Friday night, clearing Levitt to start against Ole Miss. Anyway, the starting and backup quarterbacks of LSU vs Ole Miss will have to step up, especially if Leavitt suffers a setback midgame.

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This all means Leavitt is ready to roll. During the first two games of the season, Sam Leavitt’s numbers are a bit up-and-down. The talent is there but he needs to be consistent if LSU wants to beat Ole Miss.

Sam Leavitt’s stats in first two games of 2026 NCAAF season

Sam Leavitt’s 2026 season stats for the LSU Tigers include 574 passing yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions across two games. It’s been a season of peaks and valleys for the former Arizona State QB.

Still, LSU is 2-0 and Leavitt has also made his mark as a dual-threat QB. In these first two games, Leavitt has 23 carries for 135 yards and five rushing touchdowns as well.

See also

How many players left the NFL for LSU in the 2026 season?

Leavitt’s pros and cons

Among Leavitt’s strengths, you can find skills like elite mobility and speed, a loose, effortless throwing motion and big arm talent, as well as toughness and grit. Leavitt can also extend plays outside the pocket.

However, he is not a perfect QB by any means. Leavitt struggles playing within structure, he is not consistent with his timing and anticipation. He lacks processing speed and has some injury history with right foot/Lisfranc surgery.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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