How many players and coaches followed Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU in 2026?

Lane Kiffin is one of the central figures in one of the most significant moves in recent College Football history. After leaving the Ole Miss Rebels toward the end of last season to take over as the new head coach of the LSU Tigers, Kiffin brought 10 members of his coaching staff with him, along with four players who joined him for the 2026 season.
The players who made their way to Baton Rouge are Princewill Umanmielen, TJ Dottery, Winston Watkins Jr., and Devin Harper. Kiffin knows all four players firsthand, highlighting the level of familiarity and trust he has in them as he looks to further strengthen an LSU team competing in the SEC.
The Tigers back Lane Kiffin in what could be a hostile environment in Oxford. LSU started the season 2-0 and will look to continue its winning streak in a key matchup against the Rebels.
A familiar coaching staff for Kiffin
Kiffin’s arrival at LSU caught the attention of both those within the program and outsiders alike, but he did not make the move alone. The experienced coach made sure to bring much of his staff with him, having worked alongside them for a long time in Mississippi.
Lane Kiffin of the LSU Tigers at SEC Football Kickoff Media Day.
- Charlie Weis Jr. – Offensive Coordinator
- Joe Cox – Co-Offensive Coordinator / Tight Ends
- George McDonald – Passing Game Coordinator / Wide Receivers
- Kevin Smith – Assistant Head Coach / Running Backs
- Dane Stevens – Quarterbacks
- Sawyer Jordan – Inside Wide Receivers
- Chris Kiffin – Co-Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers
- Lou Spanos – Pass Rush Specialist / Assistant Defensive Line
In addition to these eight on-field coaches, two senior support and operations leaders also transitioned with Kiffin to complete the core staff:
- Thaddeus Rivers – Senior Associate Athletic Director for Football Operations
- 10. Nick Savage – Head Strength and Conditioning Coach
LSU wants another title
LSU is hungry to get back to the top of the college football world, and bringing in Lane Kiffin is exactly the high-octane shake-up Tigers fans have been waiting for. With Death Valley eager for another trophy, the goal is crystal clear: break the drought and bring a National Championship back to Baton Rouge for the first time since their legendary 2019 season.
With Kiffin calling the shots and running his signature explosive offense, LSU is ready to turn up the noise, make a serious playoff push, and prove they’re back in full force.