How many players and coaches followed Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU in 2026?

One of the most significant moves in recent College Football history was Lane Kiffin’s decision to leave the Ole Miss Rebels and take over as head coach of the LSU Tigers.

Lane Kiffin is one of the central figures in one of the most significant moves in recent College Football history. After leaving the Ole Miss Rebels toward the end of last season to take over as the new head coach of the LSU Tigers, Kiffin brought 10 members of his coaching staff with him, along with four players who joined him for the 2026 season.

The players who made their way to Baton Rouge are Princewill Umanmielen, TJ Dottery, Winston Watkins Jr., and Devin Harper. Kiffin knows all four players firsthand, highlighting the level of familiarity and trust he has in them as he looks to further strengthen an LSU team competing in the SEC.

The Tigers back Lane Kiffin in what could be a hostile environment in Oxford. LSU started the season 2-0 and will look to continue its winning streak in a key matchup against the Rebels.

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A familiar coaching staff for Kiffin

Kiffin’s arrival at LSU caught the attention of both those within the program and outsiders alike, but he did not make the move alone. The experienced coach made sure to bring much of his staff with him, having worked alongside them for a long time in Mississippi.

Lane Kiffin of the LSU Tigers at SEC Football Kickoff Media Day.

Charlie Weis Jr. – Offensive Coordinator

Joe Cox – Co-Offensive Coordinator / Tight Ends

George McDonald – Passing Game Coordinator / Wide Receivers

Kevin Smith – Assistant Head Coach / Running Backs

Dane Stevens – Quarterbacks

Sawyer Jordan – Inside Wide Receivers

Chris Kiffin – Co-Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers

Lou Spanos – Pass Rush Specialist / Assistant Defensive Line

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In addition to these eight on-field coaches, two senior support and operations leaders also transitioned with Kiffin to complete the core staff:

Thaddeus Rivers – Senior Associate Athletic Director for Football Operations

10. Nick Savage – Head Strength and Conditioning Coach

LSU wants another title

LSU is hungry to get back to the top of the college football world, and bringing in Lane Kiffin is exactly the high-octane shake-up Tigers fans have been waiting for. With Death Valley eager for another trophy, the goal is crystal clear: break the drought and bring a National Championship back to Baton Rouge for the first time since their legendary 2019 season.

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With Kiffin calling the shots and running his signature explosive offense, LSU is ready to turn up the noise, make a serious playoff push, and prove they’re back in full force.