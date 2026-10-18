Steve Sarkisian can’t guarantee Arch Manning’s starting job after Longhorns’ loss to Gators

Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns suffered a narrow loss to the Florida Gators, and Arch Manning is now at the center of the debate.

The 2026 college football season has not gone as planned for Arch Manning and his teammates the past few weeks. The Texas Longhorns have suffered back-to-back losses, with the Florida Gators handing them their latest defeat, and Steve Sarkisian is now evaluating his options at quarterback.

“We’re not playing good offensive football right now, so everything is going to be evaluated,” Sarkisian revealed his thoughts during a press conference when asked whether he would make changes at the quarterback position.

The outlook remains uncertain, especially with the Ole Miss Rebels standing in Texas’ way next weekend. Can Manning finally turn things around and reestablish himself as a leading contender?

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Another turbulent afternoon for Manning

Arch Manning and No. 7 Texas suffered a brutal 27–24 upset at home against the Gators, marking another frustrating afternoon for the sophomore quarterback. While Manning posted a decent box-score line—completing 14 of 20 passes (70%) for 173 yards, 1 touchdown, and 0 interceptions—the Gators’ defense completely disrupted his rhythm.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns

Florida brought constant pressure, taking Manning down for 5 sacks and holding Texas to a miserable 2-for-10 mark on third downs. The absolute dagger came with just over two minutes remaining and Texas driving down 27–24, when Manning was stripped on Florida’s fifth sack of the game, coughing up a game-sealing fumble that closed the door on any comeback hopes.

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Beyond the Rebels

Looking ahead past their October 24 matchup against Ole Miss, the Longhorns face a brutal, high-stakes stretch to close out their SEC schedule. First, Texas welcomes the Mississippi State Bulldogs to Austin on October 31 for a late-October conference battle, before hitting the road for a hostile night environment against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field on November 7.

Shortly after, the slate culminates with one of the most intense road trips in college football as they head into Death Valley to square off against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 14.

Key takeaways

Steve Sarkisian evaluating options after Texas Longhorns suffered back-to-back losses.

evaluating options after Texas Longhorns suffered back-to-back losses. Arch Manning and Texas suffered a 27–24 upset against the Florida Gators.

and Texas suffered a 27–24 upset against the Florida Gators. Texas faces the Ole Miss Rebels next weekend on October 24.