Oklahoma HC Brent Venables issues sharp comment on star commit visiting Arch Manning's Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners had a disappointing season under head coach Brent Venables, during his third season at the helm of the program. However, the team faces two big challenges to close out the year and change the tune. As the Sooners look to close out some top recruits in the 2025 class, Venables made his stance clear after an elite Oklahoma commit visited Arch Manning‘s Texas Longhorns.

Five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi announced his commitment to the University of Oklahoma, and Venables’ program in August. However, some signs may indicate the top recruit could be reconsidering his options.

The Lewisville High School student received 37 offers and will cautiously evaluate them before enrolling to his NCAA destination. Along the schools interested in Fasusi are the Texas Longhorns.

Playing alongside quarterback Arch Manning and under head coach Steve Sarkisian is a tempting opportunity for any young athlete entering college football. However, as Fasusi visited The Forty Acres campus, Venables issued a pointed comment.

Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on defensive back Jaydan Hardy #14 on a fourth-and-22 against the Houston Cougars resulting in a first down for Houston in the third quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 16-12.

“If you’re visiting other schools in the present moment, you’re not committed,” Venables told Sports Illustrated during Tuesday’s weekly press conference. “That’s what I would say.”

Sooners deeply need Fasusi

Though Venables was visibly angered with Fasusi’s decision to “flirt” with Oklahoma’s biggest rival, Texas, while committed to the Sooners, he couldn’t risk throwing the star offensive tackle under the bus. Oklahoma needs all the help they can get to rebuild their offensive line, and Fasusi is as good a player they can get to build around.

Oklahoma ranks dead-last in allowed sacks in the SEC. Through ten games, the Sooners quarterbacks have been sacked a grand-total of 41.0 times. Averaging 4.10 allowed sacks a game is a recipe for disaster and greatly illustrates why the Sooners’ record reads 1-5 in league play.

Michael Fasusi is the third-best ranked offensive lineman in the 2025 class and is the only five-star recruit who is currently committed to attend the school in the Land of the Red Man.