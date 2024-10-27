Trending topics:
Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear on Ewers performance after win vs Vanderbilt

After the Texas Longhorns' return to victory in NCAAF, head coach Steve Sarkisian candidly addressed Quinn Ewers' performance against Vanderbilt.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns looks to pass the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first half at FirstBank Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
© Carly Mackler/Getty ImagesQuinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns looks to pass the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first half at FirstBank Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

By Matías Persuh

After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Georgia last weekend, it was imperative for the Texas Longhorns to bounce back. Facing a tough opponent in Vanderbilt, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his team approached the matchup with seriousness. Quinn Ewers was a key factor in the victory, and it was the head coach who specifically commented on his performance.

Although the final score was 27-24 with just a three-point margin, the Longhorns were more solid than their opponent throughout the game and didn’t face any major scares. The focus was on their starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers, who had looked uncertain in the game against the Bulldogs but did not repeat that performance yesterday.

Once the game concluded, with Texas improving their record to seven wins and just one loss for the season, it was head coach Steve Sarkisian who spoke about the performance of his star quarterback.

“[Ewers] played really well. He was efficient. Got the ball to our playmakers when we needed it,” HC Steve Sarkisian said on the SEC Network, per Brian Davis.

Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second half at FirstBank Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ewers finished the game against the Commodores in Nashville with a total of 288 yards and three touchdowns. Although he threw three interceptions during the game, the quarterback demonstrated more stability than the previous weekend and left no doubts about his performance.

The Longhorns and their goal of staying victorious

Undoubtedly, the strong performances of the Texas Longhorns have led head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team to several consecutive victories, making them one of the standout teams this season in NCAAF.

While they unfortunately suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs last weekend, returning to victory as quickly as possible was crucial, and they achieved that with a hard-fought win over Vanderbilt.

On the near horizon, with the main goal of staying victorious, a tough matchup against Florida looms, set to take place at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Quinn Ewers and company will have a bye weekend to prepare for this important game.

What’s next for the Texas Longhorns?

  • vs Florida, November 9th
  • vs Arkansas, November 16th
  • vs Kentucky, November 23rd
  • vs Texas A&M, November 30th
Matías Persuh



