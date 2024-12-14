The NCAAF regular season has come to an end, and now teams are focused on different goals. The Oregon Ducks, the only team to finish the season undefeated, have their sights set on the upcoming Rose Bowl and the playoffs. Unfortunately for them, they will be without a key defensive player due to the transfer portal, and Dan Lanning will need to find a replacement.

The player leaving the team led by Dillon Gabriel is none other than the talented outside linebacker Emar’rion Winston, who has decided to continue his career at another program ahead of Oregon’s crucial upcoming matchup.

The information was confirmed by Matt Zenitz through his X (formerly Twitter) account @mzenitz: “Oregon sophomore outside linebacker Emar’rion Winston has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @cbssports/@247Sports.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the last two years wearing the Ducks’ uniform, Winston recorded a total of 27 tackles. As a result, the Class of 2023 four-star recruit is considered a significant loss for Lanning’s team in the near future.

Advertisement

Emar’rion Winston #32 of the Oregon Ducks runs onto the field against the Liberty Flames prior to the 2023 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

Advertisement

The Oregon Ducks are eagerly awaiting to find out who their final opponent in the Rose Bowl will be. They will face the winner of the matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Tennessee Volunteers in Pasadena. After this decision, they will turn their focus to the playoffs.

Advertisement

see also Hurricanes QB Cam Ward makes it clear who deserves the Heisman Trophy in the NCAAF

Dillon Gabriel clarified the team’s goals for what’s ahead

The Ducks managed to rack up a series of consecutive victories, earning them the distinction of being the only undefeated team in the regular season. As one of the most solid teams across all positions, and after securing a dominant win in the Big 10 Championship, QB Dillon Gabriel knows there are still great things ahead for them.

“Just getting the tone for what’s to come,” Gabriel said on SportsCenter. “We’re really excited to have that opportunity and did our due diligence to earn our way to have that opportunity and took full advantage of it. It was a big blessing, a lot of fun.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gabriel was one of the standout players on Dan Lanning’s team, earning a nomination for the Heisman Trophy. Despite his exceptional season, the QB is determined to go all the way.

Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oregon Ducks warms up before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Advertisement

Lanning shared his thoughts on the upcoming Rose Bowl

Dan Lanning is one of the key architects of the Ducks’ remarkable season and remains excited about playing in the Rose Bowl with Oregon. The coach did not hide his joy and satisfaction in being part of this great event.

Advertisement

“Being on this side of the country, this is a game you dream of the opportunity to coach in,” Lanning said. “This is one of the ones that I haven’t gotten to do yet. It’s certainly a thrill for me. . . . I’m extremely ecstatic that our team gets to be a part of such a historic game, the Granddaddy of Them All.”

Advertisement

Additionally, he made it clear that he is fully focused on preparing for this game: “We’ll almost utilize the coming weeks as a bye week from that standpoint of evaluating our strengths and creating an awareness of where we’re at and figuring out what our weaknesses are and where we can improve,” the HC stated.