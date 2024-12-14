The Oregon Ducks‘ season in the NCAAF is one of the strongest in years. Twelve consecutive wins during the regular season, along with the latest victory in the Big 10 Championship, have made Dan Lanning’s team the only undefeated squad in the league. However, for Dillon Gabriel, this isn’t over yet, and they have their next goal in sight.

Gabriel is one of the four nominees for the Heisman Trophy, alongside Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, and Cam Ward. However, in a recent interview with ESPN, the talented quarterback made it clear that both he and his teammates are focused on the upcoming playoffs.

“Just getting the tone for what’s to come,” Gabriel said on SportsCenter. “We’re really excited to have that opportunity and did our due diligence to earn our way to have that opportunity and took full advantage of it. It was a big blessing, a lot of fun.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Without a doubt, Gabriel’s season has been exceptional, and he was one of the key players in leading his team this far. Throughout the season, the QB completed 73.2% of his passes for 3,558 yards and 28 touchdowns, with just six interceptions. Definitely, an extraordinary campaign.

Advertisement

Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oregon Ducks warms up before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Advertisement

While the focus is on the playoffs, the Ducks are eagerly awaiting to see who their opponent will be in the upcoming Rose Bowl, set to take place on January 1st. The rival will be determined between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Advertisement

see also Hurricanes QB Cam Ward makes it clear who deserves the Heisman Trophy in the NCAAF

Dan Lanning praises Gabriel’s talent

While Dan Lanning was the architect of the Ducks’ successful campaign off the field, it is clear that Dillon Gabriel’s talent has helped his teammates develop in the best possible way on the field.

Oregon‘s head coach is well aware of the talent his quarterback possesses and, in statements to the press, he made sure to highlight the value he places on Gabriel not only as a player but also as a person.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This guy deserves every single thing that comes his way,” via Zachary Neel on X, formerly Twitter.

Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks and Dillon Gabriel #8 celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 38-17 at Michigan Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

What’s next for the Oregon Ducks?

The team coached by Dan Lanning recently triumphed in the Big 10 Championship Game with a solid 45-37 victory over Penn State. Now, what’s ahead is nothing less than the Rose Bowl, set to kick off in early 2025.

Advertisement

The opponent will be determined by the matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes, led by Will Howard, and the Tennessee Volunteers, a team led on the field by the talented Nico Iamaleava.

Advertisement

Whoever the opponent may be, the Ducks will undoubtedly face a tough challenge. The game will take place on January 1st at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.