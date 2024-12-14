The regular season of the NCAAF has finally come to an end, and now it’s only a matter of time before we find out which team will claim the final title. Unfortunately for the Miami Hurricanes, after a tough loss to Syracuse, their playoff hopes have faded. Thankfully for the program, they will have Cam Ward as a representative for the Heisman Trophy, and the QB made it clear who truly deserves the award.

In addition to the talented quarterback, three other candidates will go all out to claim this recognition: the versatile player from the Colorado Buffaloes, Travis Hunter, the speedy RB from Boise State, Ashton Jeanty, and lastly, the only other quarterback in the race, Dillon Gabriel, representing the Oregon Ducks.

The four finalists have undoubtedly earned their spot throughout the season to be recognized with the Heisman. However, for Ward, it’s clear who should be the winner of this prestigious trophy.

“The tape says it all. … You’ve just got to see the plays that we’re making on offense, that I’m making personally,” Ward said, via SportsCenter. “… If you want to talk about Heisman moments, I certainly have the most. I mean, it’s easy to see.”

Quarterback Cam Ward #1 of the Miami Hurricanes prepares to face Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Hurricanes‘ regular season ended with ten wins and just two losses, although the latest defeat cost them a spot in the playoffs. Despite this, Cam Ward had an exceptional season, and now the focus shifts to the upcoming Pop-Tarts Bowl against Iowa State.

The first award for Ward

While waiting for the decision on who will be the new Heisman Trophy winner in the NCAAF, the talented QB of the Miami Hurricanes earned his first trophy of the season: a Herbie Award on Friday, announced as Kirk Herbstreit’s top transfer in 2024.

It was none other than Herbstreit himself who shared his thoughts on Ward and the Heisman. “He led the nation in passing touchdowns of 20 yards or more,” Herbstreit said, via the awards show on Friday night.

“Probably the best deep passer in college football this year. Excited to see what he can do with his bowl and then of course next year. But I was sitting there thinking about it all year: When was the last time Miami had a quarterback that was reliable and a guy that could be a difference maker at that position?” former College Football player added.

“I think you’ve gotta go all the way — think about this — all the way back to Ken Dorsey and that 02-03 era. So you’re talking over two decades since they’ve had a quarterback. And as we said, you take him off that team this year, they probably lose another three or four football games. That’s how big of a difference he was this year to the ‘Canes,” he finally concluded.