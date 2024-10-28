NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer explains team's mentality heading into paramount matchup

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be facing an early elimination game on their first season under head coach Kalen DeBoer. Ahead of the Tide’s matchup with LSU, DeBoer has explained how the team is tackling the bye week and preparing for their visit to Death Valley.

Alabama and LSU’s paths will cross at a must-watch encounter in week 11. Both sides will face-off on a critical showdown, the winner will stay in contention for the SEC title, while the losing team will watch their College Football Playoffs’ hopes burn down to ashes.

Fans in Tuscaloosa and Baton Rouge are anxious for the date to come, as their NCAA season hangs on that duel. As the Crimson Tide embarks on a bye-week, DeBoer made it clear what the team’s mentality is and what they are preaching at meetings, considering every game a make-or-break.

“That’s the way we’re looking at every single one of them. We’ve gotta be comfortable being uncomfortable,” DeBoer stated, via On3. “We preach that just as far as emphasizing strain when it comes to just what we do every day, no matter what the situation is. And now, we’re really in that moment.”

Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide during a press conference after the loss against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium on October 5, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

DeBoer opens up on how team can help Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe’s stellar, Heisman Trophy favorite season has come to an abrupt halt. Alabama’s QB has seen his stats take a toll, as well as the overall offensive production has decreased. Milroe has been asked to play hero ball too many times and he may have ran out of juice. However, DeBoer believes the team can help Milroe by balancing out their offense.

“I think that’s how, I mean, every quarterback needs a good run game, right, so the whole weight of everything isn’t on one guy’s shoulders,” DeBoer admitted. “There’s still even more things that we can do better, and we’ve gotta stay out of situations where our backs are to the wall.“

Both QBs arrive to game in a bit of a pickle

When Jalen Milroe and Garrett Nussmeier meet on November 9th at Tiger Stadium, the two quarterbacks will take to the field with lingering questions and scrutiny. The turnovers have been costly for both of them and have put them under the scope. However, fans know what they’re capable of and don’t make the mistake of missing the forest for the trees.

So far this season, Milroe has thrown for 137 completions, 1,937 yards and 13 touchdowns, to six interceptions. On the ground, Milroe has rushed for 380 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Nussmeier, on the other hand, has completed 208 passes for 2,627 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His rushing prowess is not close to Milroe’s as LSU‘s QB has rushed for 13 yards and three touchdowns.