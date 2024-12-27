Trending topics:
Where to watch Oklahoma vs Navy live for free in the USA: 2024 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Oklahoma will take on Navy for the 2024 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Here’s all the key information you need to catch this highly anticipated matchup live.

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Jaydan Hardy celebrates with his teammates
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireOklahoma Sooners defensive back Jaydan Hardy celebrates with his teammates

By Leonardo Herrera

Oklahoma and Navy will square off in what will be the 2024 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch Oklahoma vs Navy online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Armed Forces Bowl pit the Oklahoma Sooners against the Navy Midshipmen in a highly anticipated showdown. Oklahoma enters with a 6-6-0 ATS record, showing solid form as a favorite with a 3-2 mark when favored by three or more points.

Navy have been strong at 8-4-0 ATS, including 3-2 as underdogs of three or more points. Oklahoma have hit the over in six of 12 games, while Navy have exceeded the total in nine. This game promises to be competitive, with both teams capable of covering the spread and the point total playing a key role.

When will the Oklahoma vs Navy match be played?

Oklahoma play against Navy this Friday, December 27th, in the highly anticipated 2024 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. The game will kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Navy Midshipmen SB Brandon Chatman

Navy Midshipmen SB Brandon Chatman – IMAGO / Newscom World

Oklahoma vs Navy: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Oklahoma vs Navy in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Oklahoma and Navy live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.

Leonardo Herrera

