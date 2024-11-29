Trending topics:
CFB

NCAAF News: Brian Kelly and LSU lose another top player as 4-star edge decommits from program

LSU has suffered yet another setback as a key defender opted to leave the program, making him unavailable for the 2025 season despite committing to the Tigers back in June. This decommitment further dampens expectations for Brian Kelly as the Tigers face an increasingly uncertain future.

Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers on the sidelines in the second half during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 34-10.
© Wesley Hitt/Getty ImagesHead Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers on the sidelines in the second half during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 34-10.

By Richard Tovar

LSU‘s 2024 football season didn’t go as planned, and things may get even tougher for Brian Kelly and the Tigers heading into 2025. The program took another hit with the decommitment of four-star edge defender LaJesse Harrold, marking the second major departure in the wake of Bryce Underwood’s surprising announcement.

According to recruiting analyst Hayes Fawcett, Harrold had initially chosen LSU over offers from top NCAA programs like Illinois, Auburn, and Cincinnati, committing in June with aspirations of joining a title-contending team. “What they’re trying to build is a national championship team,” Harrold said at the time.

During his recruitment, Harrold praised LSU’s culture, stating, “The weekend was great, and it was also a learning experience. I got to learn about the LSU culture and what they’re trying to build there.” However, the promising relationship took an unexpected turn, leaving Brian Kelly with another critical loss.

Advertisement

A standout at Gaither High School in Florida, Harrold became one of the most sought-after four-star edge defenders. He excelled as a multi-sport athlete, playing football and basketball while competing in track and field events such as the high jump.

Advertisement

Harrold’s Next Move: Florida State Visit Set

Harrold appears to be moving on quickly, with 247Sports reporting that he plans to visit Florida State from November 29 to December 1. John Papuchis, FSU’s Defensive Ends and Special Teams Coach, has played a key role in bringing talent to the Seminoles, including Elijah Moore and Amaree Williams. Harrold could be the next addition to their growing defensive lineup.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

NFL News: Kyle Shanahan makes something clear about the future of 49ers star Christian McCaffrey
NFL

NFL News: Kyle Shanahan makes something clear about the future of 49ers star Christian McCaffrey

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders’ Colorado offensive line bolstered for 2025 as 4-star OT commits
College Football

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders’ Colorado offensive line bolstered for 2025 as 4-star OT commits

NCAAF News: Jon Sumrall makes painful admissions after Tulane's CFP hopes end with loss to Memphis
College Football

NCAAF News: Jon Sumrall makes painful admissions after Tulane's CFP hopes end with loss to Memphis

NFL News: Drew Lock makes something clear about starting role with Giants after loss to Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Drew Lock makes something clear about starting role with Giants after loss to Cowboys

Better Collective Logo