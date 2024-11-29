NCAAF News: Brian Kelly and LSU lose another top player as 4-star edge decommits from program

LSU‘s 2024 football season didn’t go as planned, and things may get even tougher for Brian Kelly and the Tigers heading into 2025. The program took another hit with the decommitment of four-star edge defender LaJesse Harrold, marking the second major departure in the wake of Bryce Underwood’s surprising announcement.

According to recruiting analyst Hayes Fawcett, Harrold had initially chosen LSU over offers from top NCAA programs like Illinois, Auburn, and Cincinnati, committing in June with aspirations of joining a title-contending team. “What they’re trying to build is a national championship team,” Harrold said at the time.

During his recruitment, Harrold praised LSU’s culture, stating, “The weekend was great, and it was also a learning experience. I got to learn about the LSU culture and what they’re trying to build there.” However, the promising relationship took an unexpected turn, leaving Brian Kelly with another critical loss.

A standout at Gaither High School in Florida, Harrold became one of the most sought-after four-star edge defenders. He excelled as a multi-sport athlete, playing football and basketball while competing in track and field events such as the high jump.

Harrold’s Next Move: Florida State Visit Set

Harrold appears to be moving on quickly, with 247Sports reporting that he plans to visit Florida State from November 29 to December 1. John Papuchis, FSU’s Defensive Ends and Special Teams Coach, has played a key role in bringing talent to the Seminoles, including Elijah Moore and Amaree Williams. Harrold could be the next addition to their growing defensive lineup.