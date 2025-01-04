Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes one thing clear before Cotton Bowl clash against Buckeyes

The narrow victory by the Texas Longhorns over the Sun Devils in their last outing secured Steve Sarkisian’s team a spot in the CFP semifinals and also set up a showdown in the Cotton Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Aware that they are not the favorites for this matchup, the HC made it clear that they will need support from everyone to defeat Ryan Day’s team.

While they have shown great form throughout the season, led not only by Quinn Ewers but also by Arch Manning when called upon, it’s well known that the upcoming matchup against Will Howard’s team will be far from easy, especially after their solid win over the undefeated Oregon Ducks.

“I need Longhorn Nation to show out in Arlington. We’re going to need everything we’ve got to try to win this game,” Sarkisian said, via Eleven Warriors. “Clearly, we’re massive underdogs. Nobody’s going to give us a shot. So we’re going to need all that we can to try to win this game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The matchup between the Longhorns and Ohio State is scheduled for next Friday, January 10, at the AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Steve Sarkisian made it clear that what happens on the field won’t be enough alone, which is why he’s counting on the support of all Texas fans to do their part in the stands.

Texas Longhorns fans react after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils 39-31 during the second overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

The goal of moving forward with steady progress

Throughout the season, Texas was one of the most solid teams in their conference. Despite their talent and knowing they were favorites in their two playoff appearances, both matchups were close, decided by a narrow margin.

Advertisement

see also Rebels HC Lane Kiffin makes strong criticism of Transfer Portal in NCAAF after win over Duke

Contrary to what happened with Quinn Ewers‘ team, the Buckeyes have dominated both the Tennessee Volunteers and the Oregon Ducks, firmly establishing themselves as title contenders. Despite this, Steve Sarkisian knows the goal remains the same: reach the final and win it.

Advertisement

“The journey is not done; the mission is not complete,“ Sarkisian said. “It’s still a driving force behind what we do every day. Why we wake up so early. Why we stay so late. Why our players are coming in on an off day when we’re asking them not to be here, and they’re in here watching tape, stretching, striding, getting rehab. It’s all that. It’s all that continues to push you because none of this is guaranteed. Today is not guaranteed.”

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns hugs Michael Taaffe #16 after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils 39-31 during the second overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarkisian reflects on Taffee’s play against ASU

The outcome of the game against Arizona State could have changed drastically if what many believed was a penalty had been called, following a helmet-to-helmet collision between Longhorns safety Michael Taaffe and wide receiver Malquon Stovall. After the game, Sarkisian weighed in on the situation.

“As far as football goes, we don’t play flag football. This isn’t 7-on-7. This is tackle football. We believe in playing a physical brand of football. We try to do it the right way within the rules,“ Sarkisian said. “There were numerous plays I thought in the game that I’m sure they were upset about a call. There were numerous plays I didn’t agree with the call. But that’s football. That’s the way it goes, but we’re not going to change the way we play.”