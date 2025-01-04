NCAAF News: Kalen DeBoer loses key staff member after Alabama's loss to Michigan

The recent loss to the Michigan Wolverines marked the end of the Alabama Crimson Tide‘s campaign this season in the NCAAF. From here on out, it’s a matter of reshuffling and moving forward, with updates already emerging about what’s next. For now, Kalen DeBoer knows he will be without one of his assistants for the upcoming year.

The recent news reveals that Colin Hitschler will not be returning to DeBoer’s staff next year, a decision made following the decisive loss in the ReliaQuest Bowl. In this way, Alabama begins to slowly rebuild its team from the outside in.

The information regarding the departure of the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach was confirmed by College Football insider Pete Thamel through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @PeteThamel.

“Sources: Alabama co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Colin Hitschler has been informed he will not return to the Crimson Tide next year. He has a year remaining on his initial two-year contract,” Thamel stated.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts with a look in the direction of side judge Victor Sanchez after a play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 24-3.

In this way, one of the first additions to DeBoer’s staff after arriving at Alabama following Nick Saban’s departure bids farewell to the program. Among other roles, Hitschler was also the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Wisconsin for one year.

Justin Jefferson stays at Alabama for one more year

Despite the loss to the Wolverines and the subsequent end of their NCAAF season, DeBoer’s team is slowly starting to focus on the future. The good news is that Jefferson will stay at least one more year at Bama.

What seemed like an imminent departure for the linebacker after his performance in the ReliaQuest Bowl, where he recorded nine tackles, will not happen. He will remain with his Crimson Tide teammates for the upcoming season. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack had addressed his situation prior to the game against Michigan.

“I think we’re really optimistic about JJ coming back for next season,” Wommack said. “It’s something that he wants to do. So hopefully we’ll have some confirmation on that sooner rather than later, but it’s all looking like it’s in the right direction right now.”

Tim Keenan III, another player who will stay

Along with Jefferson’s confirmation of staying another year at Alabama, defensive lineman Tim Keenan III also agreed to remain in Tuscaloosa for one more year. In a statement through his official Instagram account @timkeenan3, the talented defensive player confirmed his presence on DeBoer’s team.

Defensive line coach Freddie Roach knows how to elevate the talent on the roster, and a player of Keenan III’s caliber is a perfect example: “He’s a tremendous guy,” Roach said after blowing out the USF Bulls. “Comes in every day, works his butt off. He had a great season last year. He’s started off on the right foot now [this season]. Helps the young guys out too, I think that’s the big part. Kinda letting them understand what the standard is, what is accepted and what’s not. I’d take 10 of him. The kid’s unbelievable… You appreciate that as a coach.”