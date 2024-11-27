NCAAF News: Buckeyes HC Ryan Day makes something clear about Will Howard ahead clash against Michigan

The NCAAF is approaching its final week of the regular season, and the Ohio State Buckeyes will go all-in as they face none other than the defending champions, the Michigan Wolverines. Ryan Day, head coach of the home team, knows he has Will Howard at his best, and this game will be no ordinary one for the QB.

Ahead of this crucial game, the Buckeyes hold a record of ten wins and just one loss, positioning them as serious title contenders. However, both their coach and the team know that defeating their rival in the final game will provide a morale boost heading into the playoffs.

Chase Brown spoke with Day about the significance of this game and how his players are eager to win it, specifically highlighting how talented quarterback Will Howard is experiencing it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He wants to win this one in the worst way,” Day said. “I have been very impressed with his leadership, with his intensity, with his competitiveness, with his positivity,” stated Brown via his X account @chaseabrown__

Advertisement

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on prior to a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 02, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

The game between both teams will take place next Saturday, November 30th, at Ohio Stadium. With a win, the Buckeyes will reach a record of eleven wins and just one loss.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders reveals Deion's plans for 2025 amid NFL rumors

Kirk Campbell knows the type of opponent they will face

The Michigan Wolverines also have their weapons to defeat their opponent and made it clear that they will not stop until they achieve their goal. Regarding this, it was none other than the Wolverines’ OC, Kirk Campbell, who revealed the game plan to defeat the Buckeyes.

“Going into the game plan, we’ve studied them 365 days a year,” Campbell said, via On3. “So we have a good feel of what they’re going to do and how they want to do it. We meticulously put plays in the game plan throughout the season to try to play off them for when we play them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So it’s going to be part of what we do, part of what they don’t think we can do, and what we’re going to be able to execute really well that we’ve had in our back pocket for a while.”